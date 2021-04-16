Beosound Emerge by Bang & Olufsen launched, comes with a book-like design

The latest speaker by B&O comes with 120W output and has optional Google Assistant support

Advertisement

Bang and Olufsen is bringing its latest speaker to the market that literally looks like a book and is claimed to offer “full-range, ultra-wide sound". The Beosound Emerge Wi-Fi speaker also has support for streaming services like AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect, and Chromecast built-in. Beosound Emerge can also be paired with another identical speaker for a stereo sound experience.

Advertisement

Beosound Emerge is priced at EUR 669 (approx Rs 59,700) and has two colour options: Black Anthracite and Gold Tone/ Light Oak. The latter looks more like a book and the company is also giving an option to buy the speaker with or without Google Assistant support. Beosound Emerge is currently available in the European market and will debut globally starting October this year.

Beosound Emerge Specifications

The Beosound Emerge audio relies on a three speaker configuration consisting of a 4-inch woofer, one 1.45-inch mid-range driver, and one 0.6-inch tweeter. Where the woofer delivers 60W output, the mid-range driver delivers 30W, and the tweeter delivers another 30W. Once you download the B&O app, you can also adjust the sound through EQ per your liking.

The speaker has a frequency response range of 45 to 22,000Hz and is powered by a USB Type-C cable. For connectivity, you get dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, an Ethernet port, a line-in/ optical jack, and a Micro-USB service port. It comes with optional Google Voice Assistance support.

As per the company, the Beosound Emerge delivers ultra-wide 180-degree sound and has Active Room Compensation that optimises the sound of the speaker based on the room. Beosound Emerge measures 255 x 165 x 67 mm and weighs 1.3 kg for the Gold Tone/ Light Oak and 1.38 kg for the Black Anthracite model. The speaker has been made with precision cut pearl-blasted aluminium, natural oak, and textile from Kvadrat.