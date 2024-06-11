BenQ TK710 4K HDR Laser Projector Launched In India: Check Out Its Features

BenQ, one of the global leaders in display technology, today announced the launch of its TK710 4K UHD HDR laser projector in India. It not only offers HDR10 support but can also output image in 4K Resolution running at a maximum of 60 frames per second. Here’s what all the projector has to offer.

BenQ TK710 4K Laser Projector: Price, Availability

Priced at Rs 3,49,000, the TK710 projector is currently available for purchase via leading systems integrators across India.

BenQ TK710 4K Laser Projector: Features

The TK710 elevates home viewing experience with a 4K ultra-HD resolution, HDR10 support, and 3,200 ANSI lumens of brightness for vivid visuals even in well-lit rooms. The projector comes with BenQ’s laser light source technology, which helps it achieve a 600,000:1 contrast ratio and 95% Rec.709 wide colour gamut for enhanced image depth, clarity and colour accuracy.

The 600,000:1 high contrast ratio combined with DLP technology delivers increased image depth and clarity. Featuring an approximate 10% vertical lens shift, the projector can project 150-inch image from just 3.18 meters away while enabling easy positioning. With its ultra-low input lag of up to 4.16ms, the projector supports high frame rate at up to 4K@60Hz and 1080p@240Hz.

BenQ is providing dedicated HDR game modes tailored for RPGs and FPS titles. The projector is also compatible with all the latest gaming consoles. The projector has a 1.15-1.5 throw ratio for 100″ image from just 2.5m away. Then, it supports 4 corner correction with 3D keystone for easy square alignment along with a zoom ratio of 1.3x for adjustable image sizing.