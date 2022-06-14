BenQ launches 27-Inch, 32-Inch Designer Monitors in India 

BenQ has launched two new monitors in India, including the 27-inch PD2705U and the 32-inch PD3205U. These are professional colour accurate designer monitors which are Pantone Skintone Validated, and sport 4K resolutions with a refresh rate of up to 60Hz. Both the monitors also support connectivity with Mac devices.

The BenQ PD2705U is priced at Rs 49,990, while the BenQ PD3205U 32-inch model comes at Rs 64,990. The 27-inch PD2705U is available for purchase via Amazon India and other leading IT retail stores. There’s no word on availability of the 32-inch model as of yet. Both the monitors come with 3 years of warranty.

BenQ PD2705U, PD3205U Specifications

The 27-inch and 32-inch monitors from BenQ come with support for 4K (3840×2160 pixels) UHD resolution, a peak brightness of 350 nits, HDR10 and AQColor, and a variable refresh rate of 60Hz. The monitors have a colour gamut of 99 percent Rec.709 and 99 percent sRGB. Next, there’s support for multiple display colour modes such as darkroom mode to adjust image brightness and contrast for work in dark environments, animation mode, CAD/CAM mode, and DualView to display designs in two modes simultaneously.

You get twin built-in 2.5W speakers for audio. The monitor also features the KVM Switch which auto-pairs with input signals. The monitors from BenQ come with a bunch of ports including HDMI, DisplayPort, USB Type-C with 65W power delivery on 27-inch model and 90W power delivery on 32-inch model, among others.

The split screen feature with picture-in-picture (PIP) and picture-by-picture (PBP) lets users customise work flow. The monitor also comes with a Hotkey Puck G2 to let users easily adjust the monitors display settings and can be connected to Mac devices.