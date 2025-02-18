Belkin SoundForm Rhythm TWS Earbuds Announced in India: Price, Features

Belkin SoundForm Rhythm TWS earbuds have been launched in India with support for multipoint connectivity, Environmental Noise Cancellation, and much more. The TWS earbuds are available for purchase at a sub-Rs 3,000 price point and here are all the features it has to offer.

Belkin SoundForm Rhythm: Price, Availability

The SoundForm Rhythm earbuds have launched at an introductory price of Rs 2,499 and are available in two colour options including black and white. They come with a 2-year warranty and can be bought via Amazon.in and through offline stores such as Lulu Mall, My G, and Chennai Mobiles.

Belkin SoundForm Rhythm: Features

The earbuds offer extended battery life, providing at least 8 hours of non-stop playtime. The included charging case adds an extra 20 hours, ensuring long-lasting performance for all-day use. Additionally, a quick 10-minute charge delivers up to 90 minutes of playtime.

For clear and uninterrupted communication, the Clear Call Quality technology reduces background noise, allowing your voice to be heard clearly during calls. Bluetooth multipoint technology enables connection to two devices at the same time, enhancing multitasking capabilities. With Bluetooth 5.3, users can experience reliable wireless connectivity with a range of up to 30 feet (10 meters).

Belkin Signature Sound ensures a full, balanced, and high-fidelity audio experience as per the brand. The earbuds are also IPX5-rated for sweat and splash resistance, making them ideal for workouts and outdoor activities.

Designed for portability, the earbuds feature a small, compact design with a slim charging case that easily fits into pockets and bags. They are also USB-C Fast charging compatible for added convenience. Sustainability is a key focus, with the product made from recycled plastic and packaged in 100% plastic-free materials.