Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS release date tipped

Battlegrounds Mobile India has been a successful title since its launch in July. The game was initially released only on Android with no update regarding when it will be available on iOS. A new leak has emerged which reveals the exact date for the launch of the Battlegrounds Mobile India on iOS.

The report comes from Insidesport, citing sources within Krafton, suggesting BGMI for iOS will release on 20th August. Moreover, the developer will also host a streamer battle after the game is launched for iOS. It will be exclusive to Apple devices only. None of the information has been confirmed by Krafton so it should be taken with a pinch of salt.

However, even Krafton recently teased the iOS app on its official Instagram page. There’s still no exact date available for the launch. The developers recently announced a ’50 million downloads rewards event’ in BGMI that will reward players with in-game items. They will be made available in-game. Krafton says the 50M downloads reward will be maintained for 1 month for redemption. After that, the rewards will be unlocked automatically once the game reaches a specific amount of downloads as prescribed.

Krafton notes that it is “preparing for all Indian players to receive rewards regardless of their OS”. Within the Instagram post, one can notice at the end there’s an ‘Apple’ emoji. This suggests that Battlegrounds Mobile India might soon launch on iOS as well. It means these rewards will be given to iOS users as well.

The game recently banned a total of 3,36,736 accounts on Battlegrounds Mobile India. These accounts were found using illegal programmes for cheating. The investigation took place from July 30 till August 5. Moreover, the ban on these BGMI accounts is permanent and will not be lifted after a certain period of time.