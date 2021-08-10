Battlegrounds Mobile India bans over 3 lakh accounts for cheating

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) bans accounts permanently daily because of cheating. The developer today revealed that it has banned over 3 lakh accounts within 6 days. These accounts were found to be using unfair means inside the game to gain some form of advantage.

Krafton shared the news on its own website. A total of 3,36,736 accounts on Battlegrounds Mobile India were found using illegal programmes for cheating. The investigation took place from July 30 till August 5. Moreover, the ban on these BGMI accounts is permanent and will not be lifted after a certain period of time.

Krafton collected and investigated cases through its security system and community monitoring. “Battlegrounds Mobile India will strive to implement strong sanctions with the ultimate goal of eradicating the use of illegal programs to provide you a pleasant gaming environment”, the website reads.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Event

In related news to BGMI, Krafton recently announced a ’50 million downloads rewards event’ in BGMI. Further, the event will reward players with in-game items. This is being done to celebrate the 50 million downloads milestone which the game is nearing after its launch in July.

There are three milestones as a part of the event upon reaching which the players will be rewarded. These milestones include 48 million, 49 million, and 50 million downloads. After reaching 48 million downloads, players will get three Supply Coupon Crate Scrap. Upon reaching 49 million, you will get three Classic Coupon Crate Scrap. And lastly, at 50 million downloads, players will receive one Galaxy Messenger Set. In addition, the set will stay with them forever.

The rewards will be made available in-game inside the Events section. Krafton says the 50M downloads reward will be maintained for 1 month for redemption. Afterwards, the rewards will be unlocked automatically once the game reaches a specific amount of downloads as prescribed.