Avita Liber V14 limited edition launched in India with 10th Intel Core i7 SoC, 16GB RAM

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 19, 2020 11:17 am

Liber V14 sports a wide 14-inch FHD screen with IPS display and anti-glare technology, offering incredible viewing experience to users without affecting their eye sights.
Avita has launched its latest laptop, Liber V14, exclusively on Flipkart at Rs 62,990 for its Big Billion Day Sale. The Avita Liber V14 limited edition comes in Golden with Navy Blue colour options.

 

The launch offers on Flipkart include 10 percent of on SBI debit and credit card, up to Rs 1,250 and Rs. 1,750 respectively. The e-commerce giant has also listed no-cost EMI options starting from Rs. 6,999 per month and is offering up to Rs. 15,650 discount on exchange.

Avita Liber V14 limited edition

Liber V14 sports a wide 14-inch FHD screen with IPS display and anti-glare technology, offering incredible viewing experience to users without affecting their eye sights. It is powered by Intel Core i7 10th Gen processor with Intel Integrated UHD graphics. It also comes packed with an optimal top-up web camera that allows complete connectivity.

Avita Liber V14 limited edition comes packed with 6GB RAM + 1TB SSD. In terms of battery, the laptop is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of battery life. It has the pioneering metal chassis for greater durability, while the extra-large precision technology touchpad supports up to four-finger smart gestures, providing enhanced security to users.

The device runs on Windows 10 Home. Connectivity features include two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 3.0 Type C port (PD 2.0 Charging, Display Out), one HDMI port and one micro SD card slot.

