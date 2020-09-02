Asus ZenBook S with 10th gen Intel Core processor announced

The Asus ZenBook S is available in Jade Black with Red Copper edges.

Asus has announced the launch of its latest laptop known as Asus ZenBook S. The laptop comes with a price tag of $1,700, which roughly translates to Rs 1.2 lakh.

The Asus ZenBook S is available in Jade Black with Red Copper edges. Coming to the specifications, the Asus ZenBook S (UX393) is loaded with a 14-inch 4K display with a screen resolution of 3,300 x 2,200 pixels and it comes with a 3:2 aspect ratio. The display is touchscreen and it comes with 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut and 133 per cent sRGB gamut.

The Asus ZenBook S is powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor along with Iris Plus graphics card. The laptop is loaded with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 SSD storage. The notebook runs on Windows 10 Pro operating system.

The ZenBook S comes with a trackpad, which can be easily converted into a Numpad with a click of a button. The numbers are then shown on the trackpad and one can switch it back to trackpad with a press of a button.

In terms of battery, it comes with a 67W battery that can deliver up to 14 hours of backup. The laptop also supports fast charging that allows the laptop to be charged up to 60 per cent in 49 minutes. On the connectivity front, it supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, two USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI port, and a microSD card reader.