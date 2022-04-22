Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED, ZenBook Pro 15 Flip OLED laptops launched with Windows 11

Asus has launched two new laptops namely the Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED and ZenBook Pro 15 Flip OLED, both of which come with Windows 11 pre-installed. While the ZenBook S 13 OLED is powered by an AMD Ryzen processor, the ZenBook Pro 15 Flip OLED is equipped with 12th-generation Intel Core processors. The pricing and availability details of both the laptops are yet to be announced.

Asus ZenBook Pro 15 Flip OLED Specifications

The new Zenbook laptop is designed to be a 2-in-1 convertible machine which can transform into a tablet or laptop with the help of its 360-degree hinge mechanism. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch 2.8K (2,880×1,620 pixels) OLED display that comes with 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and includes the 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, it is powered by an up to 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor, along with up to Arc A370M GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. Audio features on the laptop include Dolby Vision and Atmos support. There’s an Infrared (IR) camera with facial recognition, and a single-zone RGB keyboard. Connectivity options on the laptop include 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1 x HDMI 2.0 port, and Wi-Fi 6E. It packs a 96Whr battery.

Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED Specifications

This laptop sports a 13.3-inch 2.8K (2,880×1,800 pixels) OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla NBT protection, and support for 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The ZenBook S 13 OLED is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor. The Verge reports that there is also an option where you get a Ryzen 5 6600U CPU. The machine gets up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage.

The ZenBook S 13 OLED packs a 67Whr battery that is claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of usage on a single charge. For connectivity, you get 3 x USB Type-C ports and a single 3.5mm headphone jack. There’s support for Dolby Vision, Atmos and Harman Kardon sound.