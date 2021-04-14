Asus ZenBook Duo 14, ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED laptops launched in India

Asus ZenBook Duo 14 is an Intel Evo-verified laptop and is powered by 11th-generation Intel processors

Asus has today announced the launch of ZenBook Duo 14 and ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED laptops in India. Both new laptops come with a dual display design that comes with a ScreenPad Plus secondary display alongside the regular display.

Asus ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482) is priced at starting Rs 99,990, while the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582) is priced at starting Rs 2,39,990. The ZenBook Duo 14 will be available for purchase starting today while the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED will be available for sale in mid May. Both laptops will be available through Amazon and Flipkart, as well as offline retailers such as Asus Exclusive Stores, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.

The ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482EA) is Intel Evo verified and features up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics. It also comes with the option of an NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU. The ZenBook Duo boasts of a 14-inch LED-backlit Full HD 1080p display with 100% sRGB coverage.



The ZenBook Pro Duo comes loaded with up to 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processor backed by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 and 32 GB of DDR4 RAM.



The laptops also feature the new tilting ScreenPad Plus, a secondary touchscreen that automatically tilts up to 9.5° angle for the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED and up to 7º for the ZenBook Duo 14, reducing glare and reflections for improved readability. One can enjoy visuals across both displays, with easy multitasking with the built-in ScreenPad Plus-optimized apps.

In addition to the four-sided frameless NanoEdge OLED 4K display, the new ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED also features ultra-slim bezels. Both laptops offer PANTON® Validated displays for delivering professional-grade color accuracy, and have received the TUV Rheinland-certification for low blue-light emissions, making it comfortable to use during long sessions.



The updated secondary display, called the ASUS ScreenPad Plus, features the new ScreenXpert software. The new Control Panel app allows the users to boost their productivity with the built-in apps, and customize it to suit their workflows. While working with compatible software, the Control Panel app enables users to change brush size, saturation, adjust layer opacity, and much more.

The users can choose from Dial, Button, Slider, and Scroll. Each control designed to work in a unique way to boost creative workflow. The Control Panel is fully customizable and integrates with Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, Premiere Pro and After Effects. Since the ScreenXpert app is now available for third party applications, we can expect more compatible apps to be released soon.

The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED measures less than 22mm and weighs merely 2.35kg. It’s slimmer too as it sheds 2.5 mm Z-height over the previous generation. Furthermore, the precision-engineered ErgoLift hinge tilts the keyboard upwards by up to 4° for ergonomic, fatigue-free typing and it further improves the airflow.

The ZenBook Duo 14 and ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED are powered with a unique Active Aerodynamic System (AAS+). It makes the ScreenPad Plus an integral part of the cooling system. As the laptop lid opens, the secondary display rises, delivering a better view, while paving a massive intake for up to 49% higher airflow. At the same time, the laptop lifts the bottom chassis up from the desk. The new AAS Plus design helps sustain the performance users need for multi-tasking and to tear through light content creation workflow.

Asus has provided a 70Wh battery on the ZenBook Duo 14 while the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED packs a 92Wh battery.