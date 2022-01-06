Asus Zenbook 17 Fold, Zenbook 14 OLED announced at CES 2022

While foldables are on the rise, Asus is getting onto the bandwagon with Zenbook 17 Fold OLED that comes with a foldable OLED display. Further, the brand also launched the Zenbook 14 OLED at the CES 2022 event. This laptop, as the name suggests, also comes with an OLED panel. Moreover, both the machines are powered by Intel’s latest 12th Gen Alder Lake processors.

Asus hasn’t shared pricing or availability details for either of the laptops. However, the Zenbook 17 Fold is expected to be available in May this year while the Zenbook 14 OLED 2022 could go on sale sometime in second half of this year.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Specifications

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED sports a foldable 17.3-inch OLED touchscreen display which has a 2,560 x 1,920 pixesl resolution, 500 nits of peak brightness and a 0.2ms response time. Further, the display is Vesa-Certified and also has a 4:3 aspect ratio and can be used in laptop, PC, tablet, and book modes. The 17.3-inch screen can be folded to turn it into a 12.5-inch screen which has a resolution of 1,920 x 1,280 pixels and 3:2 aspect ratio. Moreover, the laptop also meets US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard making it durable.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 (1250U) processor clocked at 1.1GHz (up to 4.7 GHz), coupled with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. For memory, you get up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM along with 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 Performance SSD.

Connectivity options on Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB Type-C ports, and a 3.5mm audio combo port. There’s also a USB Type-C to USB Type-A adapter and Asus Mini Dock Plus that comes with the laptop.

In addition, the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED comes with a Harman Kardon-certified quad-speaker setup that also has Dolby Atmos support. There is a smart amplifier equipped within the laptop that is claimed to maximise volume by up to 3.5x louder than a standard amplifier. Furthermore, the company says that the distortion-suppressing dual-channel smart amplifier integrates a DSP chip that prevents long-term damage to the sensitive speaker voice coils. Lastly, there is also a built-in array microphone paired with the Asus AI noise-canceling technology and a 5-megapixel web camera with IR function to support Windows Hello.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED Specifications

The Zenbook 14 OLED features a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880×1,800 pixels) OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 0.2ms response time, 90Hz refresh rate, and 550 nits of peak brightness. The display on the laptop is Vesa-certified and is claimed to emit 70 percent less harmful blue light. It has a screen-to-body ratio of 92 percent. The Space Edition of the laptop also features a secondary 3.5-inch OLED ZenVivio smart display on the lid which Asus says is inspired by the MIR space station.

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED laptop is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 (12900H) processor clocked at 2.5GHz (up to 5.0 GHz) paired with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The laptop is equipped with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 Performance SSD. Asus says that the laptop meets US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard. The Space Edition can get up to 32GB of RAM.

Additional features include a backlit chiclet keyboard, 720p HD camera with privacy shutter, built-in speaker with Harman Kardon Audio, and an array of microphones with Cortana and Alexa voice-recognition support. Connectivity options on the laptop includes Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, an HDMI 2.0 output, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, a 3.5mm audio port, and a microSD slot.