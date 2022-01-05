Asus ROG Flow Z13 Gaming Tablet announced at CES 2022

Asus has been a key player in the Gaming PCs segment and the company has launched yet another gaming device that is a tablet powered by the Intel Core i9 processor. The tablet boasts of high-end specifications that are on-par with a gaming laptop. The device runs on Windows 11 Home OS. Asus hasn’t announced the availability and pricing details of the device yet. It is expected to be available during the first half of 2022.

Asus ROG Flow Z13 Specifications

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 comes with two display options. It can either come with a 13.4-inch 4K 60Hz display or a Full HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both the touchscreen options support 16:10 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision, and MPP 2.0-compatible styluses. Further, the displays are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and are validated for color accuracy by Pantone.

Read More: Asus ExpertBook B1400 with Intel Core Tiger lake chipsets launched in India: Specifications and price

As for power, you can get up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H Processor clocked at 2.5 GHz. There are core i5 and core i7 options available as well. Furthermore, you get up to 4GB GDDR6 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU. For memory, it comes with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The tablet is backed by a 56Whr battery and comes with a 100W power supply.

Connectivity options include 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, 1x ROG XG Mobile Interface, 1x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support DisplayPort™ / power delivery / G-SYNC, 1x Thunderbolt 4 support DisplayPort / power delivery and 1x card reader (microSD). Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.2 (Dual band). Additional features include 8MP rear camera and a 720p HD Webcam, Built-in 3-microphone array, 2-speaker system with Smart Amplifier Technology and Hi-res Audio certification, and fingerprint sensor.