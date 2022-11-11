Asus Zenbook 17 Fold launched in India, costs more than an Ola S1 Pro

Asus has unveiled its latest Zenbook 17 Fold in India which is a laptop that comes with a foldable screen. There’s a 17.3-inch foldable OLED touchscreen with 1,920×2,560 pixels resolution, 4:3 aspect ratio, and 0.2ms of response time. The most interesting thing about the laptop is its price tag, which is actually higher than the Ola S1 Pro, Ola’s top-end electric scooter.

The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold has been priced at Rs 3,29,990 in India. In comparison, the Ola S1 Pro is priced around Rs 1,10,000, which is less than half of what the new Asus laptop costs. The laptop can be purchased online via the Asus e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and offline stores such as Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, and other Asus approved dealers.

The Zenbook 17 Fold debuted in the US back in September. In the region, it came with a price tag of $3,499 (approx Rs 2,78,300).

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold Specifications

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold comes with a 17.3-inch foldable OLED touchscreen with 1,920×2,560 pixels resolution, 4:3 aspect ratio, 500 nits peak brightness and 0.2ms of response time. The display is a VESA certified HDR True Black 500 screen with 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut, 87 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Pantone certified. The display size can be reduced to 12.5 inches (when folded) with a 1,280×1,920 pixels resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio.

The foldable laptop packs a 75Whr battery. It is claimed to deliver up to 9.5 hours battery life with the screen folded and 8.5 hours of battery life when unfolded. It can be charged with a USB Type-C 64W power adapter. The laptop has a touchpad and features 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

The Zenbook 17 Fold is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor coupled with Intel Iris Xe GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD for inbuilt storage. Next, it gets a 5-megapixel AI camera with 3D noise reduction and IR function and a quad-speaker setup with Harman Kardon-certified Dolby Atmos sound. You can also trigger Alexa or Cortana using the in-built mic.