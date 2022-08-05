Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Vivobook S 14 Flip, and Vivobook 15 (Touch) launched in India

Asus has launched a new lineup of laptops in India including the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Vivobook S 14 Flip, and Vivobook 15 (touch). The laptops are aimed at youth and working professionals allowing them to multitask with compact and sleek designs. Vivobook S 14 Flip comes both in AMD and Intel processor capabilities in India, while the 14 Flip OLED comes only with Intel CPU options.

The pricing for Zenbook Flip 14 starts from Rs 99,990 and goes on sales offline and online. While the pricing for Vivobook S 14 Flip starts from Rs 66,990, the Vivobook 15 (Touch) starts at Rs 49,990 onwards and both will be available online and offline. These stores include Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, all ASUS authorized dealers, ASUS e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, ASUS Exclusive Stores and ROG Stores.

ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401)

Zenbook 14 Flip OLED is equipped with a 14-inch 2.8K 90Hz OLED touchscreen, 16:10 aspect ratio, 550 nits of brightness along with a 4-sided NanoEdge design with a slim 2.9mm bezels on the sides to provide an 88% screen to body ratio. It also supports stylus input and can differentiate between 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

The Zenbook Flip 14 is just 15.9 mm thin, one of the slimmest convertible laptops with an OLED display, and weighs just 1.4kg. In terms of versatility, it has an exclusive 360-degree ErgoLift hinge design allowing the display to be flipped to any position. It is equipped with the latest gaming-grade intel 12th Gen H-series processors. The ASUS Zenbook Flip 14 OLED has 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM on all models.

ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip (TP3402, TN3402)

ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip features 14-inch IPS panel with a Full HD+ resolution and 16:10aspect ratio, delivering 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution. The touchscreen panel has a brightness of 300 nits. It also has been certified by TUF Rheinland for low blue light emissions. The ASUS Vivobook will be available in India in both Intel and AMD variants i.e. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with AMD Radeon Graphics, and Intel Core i512500H with Intel Iris Xe graphics.

It comes with a 79-blade cooling fan and two heavy-duty heat pipes for better heat dissipation. The power button on Vivobook has an embedded fingerprint scanner which can be used easily to authenticate and unlock the device. Vivobook S 14 Flip comes with a 50Hr battery, along with efficient CPU architecture using low power consumption, enabling all-day battery life.

Read More: Asus ZenFone 9 arrives with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, compact design

ASUS Vivobook 15 (touch) (X1502)

Vivobook 15 (touch) is a laptop with a 15.6-inches full HD screen with slim bezels and an 82% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by up to Intel Core i5 1240P paired with Intel Iris XE graphics, up to 16GB LPDDR4 RAM, and up to 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. There’s 42 WHrs of battery with 65W fast charging support. It also packs a 720p webcam along with a privacy shutter. The laptop also sports a fingerprint sensor along with Wi-Fi 6. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home OS.