Asus ZenFone 9 arrives with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, compact design

Asus has unveiled its newest flagship for the global market and its the ZenFone 9 which comes with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and a compact form factor. The device is IP68 certified for both dust and water resistance. Moreover, the smartphone comes with stereo speakers powered by Dirac audio and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Asus ZenFone 9 comes for €799 (approx Rs 64,800) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Pricing for other variants as well as the availability date of the smartphone in the global markets will be revealed later on. The smartphone will be available in four colour options – Black, White, Blue, and Red.

Asus ZenFone 9 Specifications

The ZenFone 9 sports a 5.9-inch Samsung AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1100 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus. Further, it is powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It gets up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. On the back, there are two cameras with a LED flash along with support for the six-axis gimbal stabiliser.

The camera unit is headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 f/1.9 primary sensor with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 f/2.2 ultra-wide camera. For security, the fingerprint sensor is embedded into the power button. Besides, the power key can also be used to scroll through various UI pages.

Read More: Asus launches ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 and Flow X16 in India with Ryzen 6000 series

Further, the Asus Zenfone 9 packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. It also gets multi-magnet stereo speakers with Dirac Audio, Hi-res audio and a 3.5mm audio jack.

There are two microphones with OZO Audio Noise Reduction Technology. The handset comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The connectivity features include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, Galileo(E1+E5a), QZSS(L1+L5), NavIC(L5), USB Type-C, and NFC.