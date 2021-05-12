Asus ROG Zephyrus M16, Zephyrus S17 Gaming laptops announced with 11th-Gen Intel Core H-Series CPUs

Asus has launched the ROG Zephyrus M16 and the Zephyrus S17 gaming laptops that draw power from the newly announced 11th Gen Intel Core Tiger Lake-H CPUs.

Advertisement

Following the launch of new 11th Gen Intel Core Tiger Lake-H CPUs and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti, Asus has launched the new Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 laptops powered by the new Intel CPUs and Nvidia GPUs.

Asus also announced that the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPUs are offered in Asus ROG Flow X13, ROG Zephyrus M16, ROG Zephyrus G14, ROG Zephyrus G15, ROG Strix G15, ROG Strix G17, TUF Dash F15, TUF Gaming A15, TUF Gaming A17, TUF Gaming F15, and TUF Gaming F17 gaming laptops.

The pricing and availability of the two laptops launched haven't been shared by Asus. The company has already announced that no new ROG laptops will launch in the Indian market in the near future, including the Zephyrus S17 and Zephyrus M16 as well.

Advertisement

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 Specifications

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 sports a 16-inch WQHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate, Adaptive Sync, 3ms response time, 16:10 aspect ratio, Pantone-validated colours across 100 percent of the cinema-grade DCI-P3 colour gamut, and Dolby Vision support.

The Zephyrus M16 by Asus can draw power from up to an 11th-Gen Intel Core i9-11900H CPU paired with up to a GeForce RTX 3070 GPUs. There's also a variant that equips the newly announced GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. It is paired with up to 48GB of RAM and up to 2TB SSD on board.

The laptop runs Windows 10 Pro and features Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, 720p HD webcam, 1 x Thunderbolt 4 port, 1 x USB Type C port, 2 x USB Type-A ports, a microSD slot, HDMI 2.0, 3.5mm combo jack, Keningston lock, RJ45 jack for connecting.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 packs a 90Whr battery that claims to offer up to 10 hours of video playback, with fast charging technology allowing it to charge to 50 percent in about 30 minutes. Additional features include ROG Intelligent Cooling, six-speaker system with dual force-cancelling woofers, 3D mic array with two-way AI noise cancellation, and Dolby Atmos support. The laptop is 19.9mm thin and weighs about 1.9 kg.

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 Specifications

The Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 has a 17.3-inch QHD DDS panel with a choice between G-Sync-enabled 165Hz QHD screen or a 4K 120Hz display. The laptop is powered by up to the latest 11th-gen Intel Core i9-11900H CPU capable of using up to 90W of power in short bursts, paired with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 mobile GPU rated at 140W with Dynamic Boost.

You get up to 16GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. The Zephyrus S17 features an optomechanical keyboard that lifts up five degrees, while the palm rests remain horizontal. The keyboard lifting up helps the new Arc Flow fans to quietly pull cooling air into the laptop.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, two USB Type-C ports, 3 USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0, 3.5mm mic jack combo, SD reader, LAN RJ-45 jack. There's a 90Whr substantial battery with support for fast charging where it can charge to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. There's also support for USB Type-C charging up to 100W. The machine weighs in at about 2.6kg.