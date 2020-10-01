Advertisement

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 Launched in India, price starts at Rs 2,79,990

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 01, 2020 2:09 pm

The laptop is now available for purchase through Amazon and Flipkart as well as Asus Exclusive Stores and ROG Stores.
Asus has launched its ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 dual-screen laptop in India. Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 pricing starts at Rs. 2,79,990 in India. The laptop is now available for purchase through Amazon and Flipkart as well as Asus Exclusive Stores and ROG Stores.

The gaming laptop comes with ROG ScreenPad Plus display that is 14.1 inches in size and can be tilted by 13 degrees, up to a 10th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics.

The ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 is loaded with a 15.6-inch 4K display and it is also available with Full HD display with 300Hz refresh rate. The secondary screen comes with a 14-inch screen and it comes with a resolution of 3840 x 1100 pixels to match the width of the primary display.

 
The secondary screen also supports touch and it comes with a 13-degree hinge, which it claims improves usability and visibility. This allows opening the large intake vent for better thermal performance.

The laptop is powered by 10th generation of Intel Core i9 or Core i7 H-series of processors along with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super or GeForce RTX 2070 Super discrete GPU as well as up to 48GB of expandable DDR4 RAM that is clocked at 3,200MHz frequency. The laptop also offers up to 2TB of RAID 0 M.2 NVMe PCI 3.0x4 SSD storage.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 is loaded with 90Wh battery that can be recharged using a 240W charger. On the connectivity front, it features Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4, Thunderbolt 3, Power Delivery 3.0, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.0b port, a 3.5mm microphone jack, a 3.5mm microphone-in/ headphone-out combo jack, and an RJ45 port.

The laptop weighs 2.4 kilograms. It also features two 4W speakers with smart AMP technology along with an array microphone.

