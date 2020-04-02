Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 gaming laptop announced

Dubbed as ROG Zephyrus Duo 15, the gaming laptop will be available in May 2020 in some markets.

Advertisement

Asus has today announced the launch of its new gaming laptop that is backed by the latest Intel Core H-series of the processor. Dubbed as ROG Zephyrus Duo 15, the gaming laptop will be available in May 2020 in some markets.

The brand has also refreshed its ROG Zephyrus S17, OG Zephyrus M15, ROG Strix Scar and ROG Strix G15 with latest Intel chipset and Nvidia GPU. The major highlight of the new gaming laptop is the secondary ROG ScreenPad, which is also present in the Asus ZenBook Duo series. The ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 is loaded with a 15.6-inch 4K display and it is also available with Full HD display with 300Hz refresh rate. The secondary screen comes with a 14-inch screen and it comes with a resolution of 3840 x 1100 pixels to match the width of the primary display.

The secondary screen also supports touch and it comes with a 13-degree hinge, which it claims improves usability and visibility. This allows opening the large intake vent for better thermal performance. The brand claims that it is collaborating with different game and software developers to enhance the experience of the secondary screen.

Advertisement

The latest gaming laptop is powered by the latest 10th generation of Intel Core i9 or Core i7 H-series of processors along with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super or GeForce RTX 2070 Super discrete GPU. The laptop comes with up 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and it comes with a free SODIMM slot to expand the RAM up to 32GB. The laptop also offers dual NVMe M.2 SSD in RAID 0. It also comes with ESS Sabre DAC for audio along with stereo speakers and far-field microphone for voice control.

The laptop is loaded with 90Wh battery that can be recharged using a 240W charger. On the connectivity front, it features Thunderbolt 3 port that can fall back to USB 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps), one more USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports and two Gen1 (5Gbps) ports, HDMI, individual audio jacks, and an Ethernet port.