ASUS ROG Strix XG16 Gaming Monitor launched in India with NVIDIA G-SYNC 

Asus has launched the ROG Strix XG16 gaming monitor in India. It is a 15.6-inch portable monitor that comes with an in-built battery, NVIDIA G-SYNC support as well as FHD resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate. The monitor is battery powered meaning it doesn’t always require a power outlet to work.

The ROG Strix XG16 gaming monitor is available in two colour options: black and white. It will go on sale in July with prices starting at Rs 60,999 in India.

ROG Strix XG16 Specifications

The 15.6‑inch FHD IPS panel in ROG Strix XG16 offers vivid colours with 144 Hz refresh rate to deliver smooth visuals. Additionally, it is G-SYNC compatible to eliminate screen tearing. As it is a mobile gaming monitor, it is powered by a built-in high-capacity 7800 mAh battery that provides up to three hours of viewing at 144 Hz, and a quick-charge function enables up to two hours of use after 1 hour of charging.

Strix XG16 has a fold-out stand so one can set it up to one of several viewing positions in both landscape and portrait orientation. Strix XG16 also includes a tripod socket that’s compatible with standard tripods, allowing the monitor to be used as a secondary screen for a laptop or a larger screen for mobile devices.

The Strix XG16AHP models additionally include a bundled ROG tripod as well. The monitor can also be stored inside a ROG Sleeve. Connectivity options on the Strix XG16 include HDMI (mini) and 2 x USB-C ports. The USB port can also be used to charge the device via its adapter or when connected to a laptop.

