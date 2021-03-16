Advertisement

Asus ROG Strix series launched in India with AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 16, 2021 5:00 pm

Latest News

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 will start at Rs 1,54,990, available from 22nd March 2021 and the Strix SCAR 17 will start at Rs 2,34,990, available from the first half of April, 2021.
Advertisement

Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced a new range of PC lineup featuring the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors in India. The new range of laptops include, ROG Strix SCAR 15/17, Strix G17/G15, TUF A15 and ROG Strix Desktop GA35.

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 will start at Rs 1,54,990, available from 22nd March 2021 and the Strix SCAR 17 will start at Rs 2,34,990, available from the first half of April, 2021.

The ROG Strix G15 will start at Rs 1,57,990, available from the first half of April 2021, and the Strix G17 will start at Rs 1,50,990, available from 22nd March 2021. The ASUS TUF A15 laptop starts at Rs 1,03,990, available from the first half of April 2021 and the Desktop GA35 will start from 1,99,990.

The flagship Strix SCAR 15 and Scar 17 introduce the fast laptop display with a 300Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. They come further equipped with new GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs and Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors that helps the hardware reach its full potential with radically redesigned fans and other cooling upgrades.

Both, Strix SCAR 15 and 17 are the first in Strix series to come with optical-mechanical keyboard, delivering rapid response and high durability at the same time. While a higher screen-to-body ratio puts the user closer to the action, the smaller footprint and a bigger battery with Type-C charging support maximize portability. The laptops are built with quad speakers backed by Dolby Atmos technology to offer a more immersive audio experience, while the Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation processes both input and output audio to make your chats crystal-clear and disturbance free.

ROG also launched the ROG Strix G15 and ROG Strix G17, which incorporate the new ROG gaming laptop DNA. These systems complete a 2021 ROG Strix family engineered to enhance the experience of everyday gamers.

Asus ROG also introduced the ROG Strix GA35 gaming desktop. The top variants of the device come with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card and AMD’ s 12 core Ryzen R9-5900X CPU. The cabinet has been designed to maintain optimal airflow to keep the device cool.

In addition to the Strix range, ASUS ROG also introduced their brand new TUF A15, featuring AMD’s latest Ryzen 5000 H-series Chipset, and is equipped with up to a Ryzen 7 mobile CPU built with cutting-edge 7nm technology. The laptop is also equipped with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with real-time ray tracing that provided realistic in-game lighting and other effects and accelerates content creation tasks like video and photo editing.

Asus ZenFone 8 series specifications leaked online

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets its first update after launch earlier this week

Asus ROG Phone 5 gaming smartphone launched in India with Snapdragon 888, 6000mAh battery starting at Rs 49,999

Asus ROG Phone 5 Launching Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications

Asus launches TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop in India

Asus ROG Phone 5 spotted on Geekbench with 18GB RAM, Snapdragon 888 chipset

Latest News from Asus

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Acer launches Nitro 5 gaming laptop with NVIDIA RTX 3060 Graphics Card at Rs 89,999

Asus launches TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop in India

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies