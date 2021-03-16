Asus ROG Strix series launched in India with AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 will start at Rs 1,54,990, available from 22nd March 2021 and the Strix SCAR 17 will start at Rs 2,34,990, available from the first half of April, 2021.

Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced a new range of PC lineup featuring the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors in India. The new range of laptops include, ROG Strix SCAR 15/17, Strix G17/G15, TUF A15 and ROG Strix Desktop GA35.



The Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 will start at Rs 1,54,990, available from 22nd March 2021 and the Strix SCAR 17 will start at Rs 2,34,990, available from the first half of April, 2021.



The ROG Strix G15 will start at Rs 1,57,990, available from the first half of April 2021, and the Strix G17 will start at Rs 1,50,990, available from 22nd March 2021. The ASUS TUF A15 laptop starts at Rs 1,03,990, available from the first half of April 2021 and the Desktop GA35 will start from 1,99,990.



The flagship Strix SCAR 15 and Scar 17 introduce the fast laptop display with a 300Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. They come further equipped with new GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs and Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors that helps the hardware reach its full potential with radically redesigned fans and other cooling upgrades.



Both, Strix SCAR 15 and 17 are the first in Strix series to come with optical-mechanical keyboard, delivering rapid response and high durability at the same time. While a higher screen-to-body ratio puts the user closer to the action, the smaller footprint and a bigger battery with Type-C charging support maximize portability. The laptops are built with quad speakers backed by Dolby Atmos technology to offer a more immersive audio experience, while the Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation processes both input and output audio to make your chats crystal-clear and disturbance free.



ROG also launched the ROG Strix G15 and ROG Strix G17, which incorporate the new ROG gaming laptop DNA. These systems complete a 2021 ROG Strix family engineered to enhance the experience of everyday gamers.



Asus ROG also introduced the ROG Strix GA35 gaming desktop. The top variants of the device come with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card and AMD’ s 12 core Ryzen R9-5900X CPU. The cabinet has been designed to maintain optimal airflow to keep the device cool.



In addition to the Strix range, ASUS ROG also introduced their brand new TUF A15, featuring AMD’s latest Ryzen 5000 H-series Chipset, and is equipped with up to a Ryzen 7 mobile CPU built with cutting-edge 7nm technology. The laptop is also equipped with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with real-time ray tracing that provided realistic in-game lighting and other effects and accelerates content creation tasks like video and photo editing.