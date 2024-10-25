Asus ROG Phone 9 Specifications, Design Leaked

Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Elite earlier this week and a bunch of brands have alreasy confirmed their upcoming devices which will employ the chip, one of which is Asus. Asus will soon debut its next-gen gaming phone dubbed ROG Phone 9, the specifications and design for which have now been leaked in detail.

Asus ROG Phone 9 specifications and design renders have been leaked by 91mobiles, according to whom the phone will retain a similar design as the ROG Phone 8 but the ROG symbol won’t be RGB-lit on the new model. Instead, there is a new ROG text logo which is backlit. The phone will be available in Storm White and Phantom Black colours.

Asus ROG Phone 9 Specifications (Leaked)

As for the specifications, Asus ROG Phone 9 sports a 6.78-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full-HD+ 1-120Hz LTPO Samsung flexible AMOLED panel with 10-bit HDR, 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 2500 nits brightness, 107.37% DCI-P3 / 145.65% sRGB / 103.16% NTSC, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It will further support up to 165Hz Refresh Rate upscaling in system setting or 185Hz in Game Genie mode.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset under the hood, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on ROG UI based on Android 15.

As for optics, the handset gets a 50MP rear camera with 1/1.56″ Sony LYTIA 700 sensor, f/1.9 aperture, 6-axis Gimbal stabilisation, paired with a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera and a 5MP f/2.4 macro sensor. At the front, there’s a 32MP camera sensor for selfies.

The device packs a 5800mAh battery with 65W fast charging, 15W wireless charging along with reverse charging support also. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7 802.11 be, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, Galileo(E1+E5a), QZSS(L1+L5), NavIC(L5), 3.5mm Headphone jack, USB Type-C and NFC. For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor.