Asus ROG Phone 5 to be announced on March 10

Asus has announced the launch date of ROG Phone 5. The upcoming gaming smartphone will be announced on March 10. The company has skipped the number ‘4’. The phone will be the successor of ROG Phone 3 which was announced in July last year.



The launch event will start at 7 PM Taipei time which is 4:30 PM IST on March 10. Asus ROG Phone 5 is tipped to launch in India next month, as per a recent report.



Asus ROG Phone 5 earlier surfaced at the Geekbench benchmarking site with model number I005DA. The listing suggested that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The phone will run Android 11 operating system out of the box with the company’s custom UI on top of it and it will have 16GB of RAM.



Previously, the phone also got certified by TENAA with the model number ASUS_I005DA. The phone will feature a dot matrix on the back for Aura Lighting with ROG logo.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Expected Specifications

Asus ROG Phone 5 is said to come with a 6.78 inches full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by 1.80 GHz Snapdragon 888 SoC processor with 8GB of RAM. However, there could be other RAM variants as well.

The phone will be backed up by 6000mAh battery (2x 3000mAh batteries), and the 3C certification already revealed 65W fast wired charging. It will come with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The device measures 172.834 x 77.252 x 10.29mm. For the software, the phone will run Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box.



The ROG Phone 5 gaming phone will reportedly sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front, there will be a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.