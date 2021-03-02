Advertisement

Asus ROG Phone 5 spotted on Geekbench with 18GB RAM, Snapdragon 888 chipset

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 02, 2021 11:10 am

Asus ROG Phone 5 will be a Flipkart exclusive device in the country.
Asus ROG Phone 5 is launching in India on March 10. Now ahead of the launch, the Asus ROG Phone 5 been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking platform, revealing key specs.

As per the Geekbench listing, the Asus ROG Phone 5 will be powered by a 1.80GHz Qualcomm processor coupled with a whopping 18GB of RAM. However, we can expect the device to launch in other RAM variants as well.

For the software, the phone runs the latest Android 11 operating system out of the box. The phone has appeared at the Geekbench benchmarking platform with model ASUS_I005DB and ‘lahaina’ codename. This codename is associated with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which suggests that the phone will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC.

In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, the Asus ROG Phone 5 has scored 1113 and 3468 points, respectively.

 

Asus ROG Phone 5 launch event will start at 7 PM Taipei time and 4:30 PM IST on March 10.  It will be a Flipkart exclusive device in the country.

Asus ROG Phone 5 is said to come with a 6.78 inches full-HD+ OLED screen with 1080x2400 pixels resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 144Hz refresh rate. It will reportedly sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front, there will be a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

 

The phone will be backed up by a 6000mAh battery (2x 3000mAh batteries), and the 3C certification already revealed 65W fast wired charging. It will come with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The device measures 172.834 x 77.252 x 10.29mm and will run Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box.

 

Asus ROG Phone 5 specifications revealed via TENAA

Asus ROG Phone 5 spotted on Geekbench with 16GB RAM and Android 11 OS

Asus ROG Phone 5 said to make its debut in India in March

Asus ROG Phone 5 to be announced on March 10

Asus ROG Phone 5 to launch in India on March 10

