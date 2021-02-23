Asus ROG Phone 5 to launch in India on March 10

Asus ROG Phone 5 is said to come with a 6.78 inches full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Recently, Asus confirmed that the ROG Phone 5 gaming smartphone will be announced on March 10 in a global event. Now the company has announced the launch date of ROG Phone 5 in India as well.

The upcoming gaming smartphone will be launched in India on March 10. Asus ROG Phone 5 will be a Flipkart exclusive and the e-commerce site has already created a microsite for the upcoming launch.

The launch event will start at 7 PM Taipei time and 4:30 PM IST on March 10. The phone recently got certified by TENAA with the model number ASUS_I005DA as per which it will feature a dot matrix on the back for Aura Lighting with ROG logo.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Expected Specifications

Asus ROG Phone 5 is said to come with a 6.78 inches full-HD+ OLED screen with 1080x2400 pixels resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by 1.80 GHz Snapdragon 888 SoC processor with 8GB of RAM. However, there could be other RAM variants as well.

The phone will be backed up by a 6000mAh battery (2x 3000mAh batteries), and the 3C certification already revealed 65W fast wired charging. It will come with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The device measures 172.834 x 77.252 x 10.29mm. For the software, the phone will run Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box.



The ROG Phone 5 gaming phone will reportedly sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front, there will be a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.