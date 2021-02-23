Advertisement

Asus ROG Phone 5 to launch in India on March 10

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 23, 2021 1:22 pm

Latest News

Asus ROG Phone 5 is said to come with a 6.78 inches full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 144Hz refresh rate.
Advertisement

Recently, Asus confirmed that the ROG Phone 5 gaming smartphone will be announced on March 10 in a global event. Now the company has announced the launch date of ROG Phone 5 in India as well.

 

The upcoming gaming smartphone will be launched in India on March 10. Asus ROG Phone 5 will be a Flipkart exclusive and the e-commerce site has already created a microsite for the upcoming launch.

Advertisement

 

The launch event will start at 7 PM Taipei time and 4:30 PM IST on March 10. The phone recently got certified by TENAA with the model number ASUS_I005DA as per which it will feature a dot matrix on the back for Aura Lighting with ROG logo.

 

Asus ROG Phone 5 Expected Specifications

 

Asus ROG Phone 5 is said to come with a 6.78 inches full-HD+ OLED screen with 1080x2400 pixels resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by 1.80 GHz Snapdragon 888 SoC processor with 8GB of RAM. However, there could be other RAM variants as well.

 

The phone will be backed up by a 6000mAh battery (2x 3000mAh batteries), and the 3C certification already revealed 65W fast wired charging. It will come with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The device measures 172.834 x 77.252 x 10.29mm. For the software, the phone will run Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box.


The ROG Phone 5 gaming phone will reportedly sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front, there will be a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

Asus ROG Phone 4/5 leaked hands-on video reveals secondary display

Asus ROG Phone 5 specifications revealed via TENAA

Asus ROG Phone 5 spotted on Geekbench with 16GB RAM and Android 11 OS

Asus ROG Phone 5 said to make its debut in India in March

Asus ROG Phone 5 to be announced on March 10

Latest News from Asus

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9e specifications leaked online

Moto G10, Moto G30 tipped to launch in India next month

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies