Asus ROG Phone 3 receives new update in India with BSNL VoLTE support and September security patch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 30, 2020 4:02 pm

ROG Phone 3 update optimizes system vibration and Enables VoLTE on BSNL for Indian users.

Asus has started rolling out a new update to ROG Phone 3 smartphone. The update brings September 2020 Android security patch along with other changes.

The update comes with version number 17.0823.2009.98 and it is been rolled out in batches. It may take some days for you to receive the FOTA notice. You may tap “System updates” in [Settings] >[System] to check if there is new firmware available. It can be also downloaded from the Asus forum.

The official changelog reveals that the update optimizes system vibration and Enables VoLTE on BSNL for Indian users. The update also fixes Fixed OK google is difficult to wake up and cannot receive commands, Bypass Charging function occasionally not working when enabled and issue with left side misalignment of status bar icons after hiding the clock.

The update further fixes the issue where more than two mouse inputs at once would not work with the Mobile Desktop Dock. It also fixes 'Developer mode' crashing when connecting to certain specific BT devices and 'Developer mode' crashing when connecting to certain specific BT devices.

 

Here is the Changelog

 

  1. Updated Android security patch
  2. Optimized system vibration
  3. Enabled VoLTE on BSNL (India).
  4. Fixed OK google is difficult to wake up and cannot receive commands
  5. Fixed Bypass Charging function occasionally not working when enabled
  6. Fixed issue with left side misalignment of status bar icons after hiding the clock
  7. Fixed the issue where more than two mouse inputs at once would not work with the Mobile Desktop Dock 
  8. Fixed 'Developer mode' crashing when connecting to certain specific BT devices
  9. Fixed issue where using 'Double-Press Power key' to start Camera would cause the device to automatically sleep after 10 seconds.

Meanwhile, Asus ROG Phone 3 has received a permanent price cut of Rs 3,000. The 8GB+128GB, 12GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB models, which have an original price of Rs 49,999, Rs 52,999 and Rs 57,999, will now be available for Rs 46,999, Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999 respectively.

