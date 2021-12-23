Asus ExpertBook B1400 with Intel Core Tiger lake chipsets launched in India: Specifications and price

Asus has launched a new laptop in India called Asus ExpertBook B1400. The laptop comes with 11th-Gen Intel Core Tiger Lake processors, full-HD IPS LED display, MIL-STD810H certified build and more.

Let’s take a look at the specifications of the Asus ExpertBook B1400 laptop.

Asus ExpertBook B1400 laptop: Price in India and Availability

Asus ExpertBook B1400 comes at a starting price of Rs 48,990 in India, exclusive of GST. It will be soon available at ASUS Exclusive Stores, and leading Commercial PC channel partners. The laptop comes in a sole Blue colour option.

Specifications

The laptop features a 14-inch full-HD IPS LED display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. Further, there is 84% screen-to-body ratio, 250nits of peak brightness, 178-degree field-of-view, and an anti-glare coating.

The 14-inch ASUS ExpertBook B1400 is powered by the latest 11th Generation Intel Core i3-111G4, Core i5-1135G7, or Core i7-1165G7 processors. The chipset is paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics or a dedicated Nvidia GeForce MX330 GPU. There is a dual heat-pipe cooling solution that0 helps the processor to achieve consistent high-speed desktop-grade performance for heavy workloads.

Thre laptop also has up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM which can be further expanded up to 32GB using the single SO-DIMM slot. It comes with either up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD or up to 2TB of 2.5-inch HDD with 5,400rpm.

The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home or Pro editions. On the battery front, there is a 42Whr battery with 65W fast charging support which is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of battery life. It also includes a webcam of 720 pixels with a microphone.

In addition, the connectivity options include Wi-Fi with 802.11ax, Bluetooth v5.2, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A port, a USB 2.0 port, a microSD card reader, an HDMI port, a VGA port, a Gigabit RJ-45 LAN port, a Kensington lock port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop measures 323.4×215.65×19.2mm and weighs around 1.45 kilograms.

Lastly, the laptop comes with a MIL-STD810H certified build. Moreover, there is a 180-degrees lay-flat hinge with an ErgoLift hinge.