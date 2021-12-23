HomeNewsAsus ExpertBook B1400 with Intel Core Tiger lake chipsets launched in India:...

Asus ExpertBook B1400 with Intel Core Tiger lake chipsets launched in India: Specifications and price

Asus has launched its latest addition to laptops, ExpertBook B1400 in India. It is available with both Windows 10 Home and Pro software.

By Meenu Rana
Asus ExpertBook B1400

Highlights

  • Asus ExpertBook B1400 is launched in India
  • The laptop is powered by 11th-Gen Intel Core Tiger Lake processors
  • It comes with a MIL-STD810H certified build

Asus has launched a new laptop in India called Asus ExpertBook B1400. The laptop comes with 11th-Gen Intel Core Tiger Lake processors, full-HD IPS LED display, MIL-STD810H certified build and more.

Let’s take a look at the specifications of the Asus ExpertBook B1400 laptop.

Asus ExpertBook B1400 laptop: Price in India and Availability

Asus ExpertBook B1400 comes at a starting price of Rs 48,990 in India, exclusive of GST. It will be soon available at ASUS Exclusive Stores, and leading Commercial PC channel partners. The laptop comes in a sole Blue colour option.

Specifications

The laptop features a 14-inch full-HD IPS LED display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. Further, there is 84% screen-to-body ratio, 250nits of peak brightness, 178-degree field-of-view, and an anti-glare coating.

The 14-inch ASUS ExpertBook B1400 is powered by the latest 11th Generation Intel Core i3-111G4, Core i5-1135G7, or Core i7-1165G7 processors. The chipset is paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics or a dedicated Nvidia GeForce MX330 GPU. There is a dual heat-pipe cooling solution that0 helps the processor to achieve consistent high-speed desktop-grade performance for heavy workloads.

Thre laptop also has up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM which can be further expanded up to 32GB using the single SO-DIMM slot. It comes with either up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD or up to 2TB of 2.5-inch HDD with 5,400rpm.

The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home or Pro editions. On the battery front, there is a 42Whr battery with 65W fast charging support which is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of battery life. It also includes a webcam of 720 pixels with a microphone.

In addition, the connectivity options include Wi-Fi with 802.11ax, Bluetooth v5.2, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A port, a USB 2.0 port, a microSD card reader, an HDMI port, a VGA port, a Gigabit RJ-45 LAN port, a Kensington lock port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop measures 323.4×215.65×19.2mm and weighs around 1.45 kilograms.

Lastly, the laptop comes with a MIL-STD810H certified build. Moreover, there is a 180-degrees lay-flat hinge with an ErgoLift hinge.

 

