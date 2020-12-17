Asus refreshes its VivoBook, ZenBook lineup with 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake processor

Asus has launched a bunch of new variants of its ZenBook and VivoBook lineup, powered by the 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake processor.

Asus is now launching the new models of ZenBook and VivoBook out of which some were launched globally back in September. The new laptops are equipped with the latest 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake processors.

The lineup include ZenBook Flip S (UX371EA), ZenBook 14 (UX435), ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363EA), ZenBook 13 (UX325EA), VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470), VivoBook S S13 (S333), VivoBook S S14 (S433EA), VivoBook S S15 (S532EQ), VivoBook 14 (X415), VivoBook 15 (X515), and more.

Asus ZenBook 14 (UX435) Specifications

Asus ZenBook 14 (UX435) starts at Rs. 99,990 and is available through offline stores and Asus Exclusive Stores.

The laptop is powered with up to Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake CPU and Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU with 2GB GDDR6 memory for gaming needs. You can get up to 16GB 4,266MHz LPDDR4X RAM and up to 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD for storage.

The laptop comes with a 14-inch LED-backlit full-HD (1920x1080) display, 16:9 aspect ratio, and 60Hz refresh rate.

Asus ZenBook Flip S (UX371) Specifications

Asus ZenBook Flip S (UX371) price starts at Rs 1,49,990 in India and is available via Asus Exclusive Stores, Flipkart, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma, and offline stores.

The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics. You will get 16GB of 4,266MHz LPDDR4X RAM and a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD.

It features a 13-inch 4K UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) display with 400 nits peak brightness and Pantone-validated display with HDR support. It features a 16:9 slim-bezel NanoEdge touchscreen.

Asus ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363EA) Specifications

Asus ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363EA) starts at Rs 94,990 and will be available via offline retailers.

It sports a 13.3-inch OLED full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) with 400 nits of peak brightness and 16:9 display with an IPS panel.

It can be equipped with up to Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It will have up to 16GB 4,266 MHz of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD with 32GB Intel Optane storage. For connectivity, you get a Thunderbolt 4 (Type-C) port, USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-A) port, and an HDMI port.

Asus VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470) Specifications

VivoBook Flip 14 starts at Rs. 51,990 and is available via offline stores and Asus Exclusive Stores.

The laptop comes with an Intel Core i3-1115G4 CPU or a Core i5-1135G7 CPU with Intel Iris Xe graphics. It is equipped with upto 8GB 4,266MHz DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB M.2 NVME PCIe X2 SSD that is upgradable up to 1TB.

It features a 14-inch full-HD LED-backlit display with 45-percent NTSC coverage.

Asus Zenbook 13 (UX325EA) Specifications

This laptop starts at Rs. 79,990 and is available for purchase via Asus Exclusive Stores, offline stores, Flipkart, and Amazon.

The laptop is powered by up to Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics, and up to 16GB of 4,266MHz LPDDR4X RAM. The ZenBook 13 comes with up to 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD for storage.

It sports a 13.3-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with 16:9 aspect ratio.

Asus ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363) Specifications

ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363) starts at Rs. 94,990 and is only available through offline stores. It comes with a 13.3-inch OLED touch screen with full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display. It has 16:9 aspect ratio and 400 nits of peak brightness.

The laptop comes with Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU and Intel Iris Xe graphics and can be equipped with up to 16GB 4,266MHz LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD with 32GB Intel Optane Memory.

Asus VivoBook S S13 (S333) Specifications

Asus VivoBook S S13 (S333) costs Rs. 64,990 and is being sold through Asus Exclusive Stores, Croma, and other offline stores.

It sports a 13.3-inch LED-backlit full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS panel with 16:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor coupled with Intel Iris Xe graphics. It has 8GB of 3,200MHz LPDDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe 3.0 M.2 X2 SSD for storage.

Asus VivoBook S S14 (S433) Specifications

The 14-inch VivoBook S S14 (S433) comes with up to a Core i7-1165G7 processor while on the other hand, the 15-inch model VivoBook S S15 (S532) can be equipped with up to Core i7-1165G7 processor and Nvidia MX350 GPU with 2GB GDDR5 VRAM.

VivoBook S S14 costs Rs. 65,990 and is available via Asus Exclusive Stores, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and offline stores and the VivoBook S S15 costs Rs. 72,990 and is available from Asus Exclusive Stores and offline stores.