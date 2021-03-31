Asus refreshes its laptop lineup in India, price starts at Rs 59,990

Asus has refreshed its laptop lineup in India with Ryzen processors

Advertisement

Asus has refreshed a bunch of laptops in India including the Asus ZenBook 13 OLED, VivoBook S S14, VivoBook Ultra K14/ K15, VivoBook Flip 14, Asus VivoBook 15, and VivoBook 17. The VivoBook Flip 14 is the only laptop amongst the refreshed machines to be equipped with a touch screen.

While the company hasn't shared any exact configuration details for the laptop, we do have the prices for them. Asus ZenBook 13 OLED starts at Rs 79,990 while the Asus VivoBook S S14 starts at Rs 65,990 and is offered in Dreamy White, Gaia Green, Indie Black, and Resolute Red colours.

The Asus VivoBook Ultra K14 starts at Rs 58,990 and comes in Indie Black, Hearty Gold, and Transparent Silver colours. Asus VivoBook 15 starts at Rs 54,990 and is offered in Silver colour, and lastly, Asus VivoBook 17 starts at Rs 62,990 and has a single Transparent Silver colour. The Asus VivoBook Flip 14 starts at Rs 59,990 and comes in a single Bespoke Black colour.

Advertisement

The laptops will be available for purchase through Asus online and offline stores and out of all, the Asus VivoBook 17 (M712) will be available via Flipkart as well.

VivoBook S S14 (M433) Specifications

VivoBook S S14 sports a 14-inch LED-backlit Full HD IPS panel with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, a 16:9 aspect ratio, 85 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 250 nits peak brightness. Under-the-hood, you get the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, AMD Radeon integrated graphics, coupled with 8GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz, and up to 1TB PCIe 3.0 M.2 X2 SSD.

Connectivity options on the VivoBook S S14 include dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, and the ports include a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, two USB 2.0 ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, a combo audio jack, and an SD card reader. It has a 50Whr battery beneath.

VivoBook Flip 14 (TM420) Specifications

VivoBook Flip 14 is equipped with a 14-inch full-HD LED-backlit display with 45 percent NTSC coverage. You get up to AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU, and AMD Radeon Integrated graphics for the power. The processor is paired with up to 8 GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and up to 512GB M.2 NVME PCIe X2 SSD for storage.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and the ports include a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, HDMI 1.4, audio jack combo, and a microSD card reader. Additional features include an array microphone setup with Harman Kardon-tuned speakers. The machine has an HD camera and weighs 1.5kg.

Asus ZenBook 13 OLED (UM325UA) specifications

The Asus ZenBook 13 OLED sports a Full-HD OLED panel with 16:9 aspect ratio, 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution, 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut, TUV Rheinland Eye Care certification, and 400 nits peak brightness. This is the only laptop amongst the refreshed laptops to feature an OLED panel. The machine is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM clocked at 3,733MHz, and up to 1TB PCIe 3.0 SSD for storage.

The Connectivity options on this also include the same Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 as other laptops along with two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type–C ports with display output and PD support, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.0b port, and a microSD card reader. There are Harman Kardon speakers equipped on the laptop along with a 67Whr battery. It weighs around 1.11kg.

VivoBook Ultra K14/ K15 (KM413/ KM513) Specifications

VivoBook Ultra K14 features a 14-inch full-HD LED-backlit display with 250 nits peak brightness and 45 percent NTSC coverage. It is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU, AMD Radeon Integrated graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM at 3,200MHz, and a 512GB M.2 NVME PCIe X2 SSD.

The sole difference between the K14 and K15 is that the K15 comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD LED-backlit display, 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe X2 SSD for storage and up to a 1TB SATA HDD. It weighs 1.8 kg.

Connectivity options on the VivoBook Ultra K14, K15 include dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A port, a USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C port, two USB 2.0 ports, HDMI 1.4, combo audio jack, and a microSD card reader. There is a 42Whr battery in VivoBook Ultra K14 and it weighs 1.4kg.

Asus VivoBook 15 (M515) specifications

The Asus VivoBook 15 packs a 15.6-inch full-HD LED-backlit display with 45 percent NTSC coverage. You get the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, Integrated AMD Radeon graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3200MHz, and 512GB M.2 NVME PCIe X2 SSD as well as a 2.5-inch SATA HDD for storage.

Connectivity options on the VivoBook 15 include dual-band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, a USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C, two USB 2.0 ports, HDMI 1.4, audio jack combo, and a microSD card reader. It supports SonicMaster technology, and is backed by a 37Whr battery, with a weight of 1.8kg.

Asus VivoBook 17 (M712) specifications

And lastly, the Asus VivoBook 17 has a 17.3-inch full-HD LED-backlit anti-glare display with 45 percent NTSC coverage. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz, up to 512GB M.2 NVME PCIe X2 SSD as well as up to a 1TB SATA HDD.

You get dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity along with a USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-CT port, two USB 2.0 ports, HDMI 1.4, combo audio jack, and a microSD card reader. There is a 47Whr battery to back up the machine and it supports SonicMaster technology.