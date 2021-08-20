Asus Chromebook Detachable CZ1 launched with MediaTek Processor

Asus has launched the Chromebook detachable CZ1 as a 2-in-1 option for students. The Detachable CZ1 by Asus features a free-angle adjustable stand cover and full-size keyboard with 1.5 mm key travel. All four exterior edges and corners are protected by a tough rubber trim, which reduces the impact of physical shocks.

The Asus Chromebook Detachable CZ1 pricing and availability details have not been announced by the company yet. It comes in a single Black colour option.

Asus Chromebook Detachable CZ1 Specs

Coming to the specs, the Chromebook Detachable CZ1 by Asus sports a 10.1-inch full-HD (1,920X1,200 pixels) LCD display. Further, the display comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 100 percent sRGB and 400 nits of peak brightness. The screen is certified by TÜV Rheinland for low blue-light emissions, helping to protect children’s eyes from potential damage.

The Chromebook draws power from an octa-core 2GHz MediaTek 8183 processor paired with Arm Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The Chromebook packs up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB eMMC storage.

Connectivity options include a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB 2.0 Type-C port. The Chromebook gets an 8-megapixel camera on the back and a 2-megapixel camera at the front for selfies. The detachable design of the stand cover and keyboard enhances productivity and entertainment in laptop, stand or tablet mode. The detachable keyboard offers 1.5mm key-travel and has an ErgoLift design for a comfortable typing experience.

The device features a stylus that quickly and automatically charges when garaged, keeping it ready for use and providing a safe place to store it. The stylus enables quick, precise movements for unleashing creativity and productivity, so students can easily take notes, sketch.

The dual high-quality 5-magnet stereo speakers on ASUS Chromebook Detachable CZ1 generate high-fidelity audio. It supports Google Assistant voice recognition.

The Asus Detachable Chromebook CZ1 packs a 27Whr 2-cell Li-ion battery that claims to offer up to 11 hours of battery life. Charging is via a 45W Type-C adapter. It measures 256.4×168.2×8.9mm and weighs 500 grams. It is US MIL-STD 810H military standard grade certified and comes with a Titan C Security chip.