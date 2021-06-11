Asus launches its ROG lineup with new Intel powered Zephyrus and TUF gaming laptops in India

The TUF Gaming F15 will be available for purchase starting today and the TUF Gaming F17 will go on sale starting Monday.

Advertisement

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced its latest range of gaming laptops featuring the latest 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors. The new lineup includes ROG Zephyrus S17, Zephyrus M16, ASUS TUF Gaming F15 and TUF Gaming F17.

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 price in India starts at Rs 2,99,990, while the ROG Zephyrus M16 comes at a price starting Rs 1,44,990. Both laptops will go on sale in multiple configurations starting third quarter of 2021.

Advertisement

Asus TUF Gaming F15 and TUF Gaming F17 are priced at Rs 1,04,990 and Rs 92,990, respectively. The TUF Gaming F15 will be available for purchase starting today and the TUF Gaming F17 will go on sale starting Monday.

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 Specifications

The Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 has a 17.3-inch QHD DDS panel with a choice between G-Sync-enabled 165Hz QHD screen or a 4K 120Hz display. The Zephyrus S17 features an optomechanical keyboard that lifts up five degrees, while the palm rests remain horizontal. The keyboard lifting up helps the new Arc Flow fans to quietly pull cooling air into the laptop.

The laptop is powered by 11th-generation Intel Core i9-11900H processor, along with Nvidia GeForce RTX3080 GPU (16GB GDDR6 dedicated memory) and support for up to 48GB DDR4 SDRAM. There is also up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage support via a three-drive HyperDrive Ultimate SSD RAID array.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, two USB Type-C ports, 3 USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0, 3.5mm mic jack combo, SD reader, LAN RJ-45 jack. There's a 90Whr substantial battery with support for fast charging where it can charge to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. There's also support for USB Type-C charging up to 100W. The machine weighs in at about 2.6kg.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 Specifications

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 sports a 16-inch WQHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate, Adaptive Sync, 3ms response time, 16:10 aspect ratio. there is an up to 11th-generation Intel Core i9-11900H processor, along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 laptop GPU (up to 8GB GDDR6 memory) and up to 32GB of DDR4 SDRAM.

The laptop runs Windows 10 Pro and features Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, 720p HD webcam, 1 x Thunderbolt 4 port, 1 x USB Type C port, 2 x USB Type-A ports, a microSD slot, HDMI 2.0, 3.5mm combo jack, Keningston lock, RJ45 jack for connecting.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 packs a 90Whr battery that claims to offer up to 10 hours of video playback, with fast charging technology allowing it to charge to 50 percent in about 30 minutes. Additional features include ROG Intelligent Cooling, six-speaker system with dual force-cancelling woofers, 3D mic array with two-way AI noise cancellation, and Dolby Atmos support. The laptop is 19.9mm thin and weighs about 1.9 kg.

Asus TUF Gaming F15 specifications

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD display with up to 240Hz refresh rate support and 3ms response time. The laptop is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i9-11900H processor, along with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU (6GB GDDR6 dedicated memory) and up to 16GB of DDR4 SDRAM.

For audio, there is DTS:X Ultra. It also comes with an RGB backlit keyboard with an isolated numpad key and includes an HD 720p webcam. It runs Windows 10 Home.

On the battery front, this laptop packs a 90Whr battery that supports fast charging through an up to 200W adapter. Asus TUF Gaming F15 measures 359.8x256x22.8mm and weighs 2.3 kilograms. The connectivity features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, and USB-A ports. It includes an RGB backlit chiclet keyboard and carries a 720p HD webcam.

Asus TUF Gaming F17 specifications

Asus TUF Gaming F17 features a 17.3-inch full-HD display with 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor, coupled with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU (4GB GDDR6 memory) and up to 16GB of DDR4 SDRAM. The laptop also comes with up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage. It runs Windows 10 Home.

For battery, there is a 90Whr battery that is paired with a 180W adapter. It measures 399.2x268.9x22.1mm and weighs 2.6 kilograms. Like G15, this laptop also comes with an RGB backlit keyboard and an HD 720p webcam. Connectivity options are Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, RJ45 Ethernet, HDMI, and 3.5mm headphone jack. For audio, there is DTS:X Ultra.