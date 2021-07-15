HomeNewsAsus India launches four new Chromebooks

Asus India launches four new Chromebooks

Asus India has launched four new chromebooks in India that come with 4GB of RAM, 720p front facing camera and more.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Asus India Chromebooks

Highlights

  • Asus India has launched four new chromebooks
  • The Chromebook range starts from Rs 17,999
  • The Chromebooks are powered by Intel's 64-bir dual core chips

Asus India has launched four new Chromebooks in India. These consist of ASUS Chromebook C214, C223, C423 and C523 in a total of 6 variants. The Chromebooks run on Google’s ChromeOS enabling deeper sync between Android phones and laptops. The ASUS Chromebooks are powered by dual-core 64-bit Intel processors, 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and day-long battery life.

Asus Chromebooks: Pricing & Availability

The sale for the Chromebooks starts on July 22 at 12:00 a.m. on Flipkart. The pricing for the Chromebooks is as follows:

  • ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 – Rs 23,999
  • ASUS Chromebook C223 – Rs 17,999
  • ASUS Chromebook C423 (Non-Touch) – Rs 19,999
  • ASUS Chromebook C523 (Non-Touch) – Rs 20,999
  • ASUS Chromebook C423 (Touch) – Rs 23,999
  • ASUS Chromebook C523 (Touch) – Rs 24,999

Chromebook Flip C214 Specifications

The new ASUS Chromebook C214 is a ruggedized laptop convertible. The 11.6-inch ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 with its military-grade durability certification is constructed to withstand the everyday knocks.

The Flip C214 also features additional safety features such as a spill and tamper-resistant keyboard. It is rated for 10 million keystroke lifespan. The device is powered by Intel 64-bit dual-core processor and a 50Wh battery. The battery is claimed to last up to 11 hours. It features 64GB of onboard storage that can be further upgraded up to 2TB using a MicroSD card. There’s 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM.

The laptop gets a 360-degree hinge, touch screen display with a 720p front-facing camera as well. In addition, there’s a 5-megapixel rear camera along with dual stereo speakers.

ASUS Chromebook C223, C423, C523 Specifications

chromebook C223

The ASUS Chromebooks C223, C423 (touch and non-touch variants), and C523 (touch and non-touch variants) can last up to a full productive 10 hours on a full charge. ASUS Chromebooks C423 and C523 can be opened to 180-degree to lay flat on a desk. With displays up to a full-HD resolution, the ASUS Chromebooks offer clear colours.

Intel 64-bit dual-core processor powers the device with 32GB of onboard storage on the C223 and 64GB on C423 and C523. It can be further upgraded up to 2TB using a MicroSD card. The laptops have 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM. All of them have stereo speakers and an HD front-facing camera.

