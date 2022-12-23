Asus ExpertCenter D500SD, ASUS S500SD desktops launched in India: Price, specs

ASUS today announced the arrival of 2 new desktops, the ASUS ExpertCenter D5 (D500SD) for enterprise market and ASUS S5 (S500SD) for consumer market. The devices are powered by the latest 12th Generation, up to Intel Core i5 processors, support of up to 64GB RAM, along with Hybrid Storage support, and are equipped with Tool-free design and Enterprise-grade security.

ASUS ExpertCenter desktops PCs D500SD & S500SD will be available from 23rd December, 2022. S500SD will be available across India at ASUS Exclusive Stores (AES) with a starting price of Rs 34,790.

ASUS ExpertCenter D5 (D500SD) Specs

This new ExpertCenter desktop from Asus is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core processor with the latest DDR4 RAM. It can support up to NVIDIA discrete GPU as an option for those requiring advanced graphics performance for demanding visual tasks. It features hybrid storage capability that offers support for both, an SSD, and an HDD (Standard 3.5 inch).

Also powering the desktop is an ASUS Motherboard for reliable and uninterrupted operation, all thanks to 100% solid capacitors and ASUS 5X Protection III technology for unmatched stability, says the company.

The ASUS ExpertCenter D5 commercial desktop has been subjected to stringent durability tests and is Military-grade MIL-STD-810H standard certified. This means that the desktop can endure rough environments. Connectivity options on the desktop include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, PS/2, USB Type‑C, USB 3.0, USB 2.0 ports, and even Serial/Parallel connections internally.

In addition, HDMI and VGA ports allow connections to up to two displays without the need for a dedicated graphics card. ASUS ExpertCenter D5 series provides many security features including TPM2.0.

ASUS S5 (S500SD) Specs

The Asus S5 has a dual-storage design, giving it data-access speeds of an SSD combined with the massive capacity of an HDD (Standard 3.5 inch). The SSD speeds up your operating system and apps so you can boot up and access files in seconds. ASUS S500SD has a tool-free chassis design so you can open it up without so much as a screwdriver. Both the HDD and optical drive can also be easily pulled out using just your fingers.

The desktop has a trusted ASUS motherboard which also boasts of 100% enterprise-grade solid capacitors, able to withstand extreme temperatures, ensuring smooth and stable performance, even after long hours of continuous use. The desktop comes equipped with latest Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 module. It comes pre-installed with Windows Home Operating System and MS Office Home and Student.

Connectivity options at the rear include 1x Headphone out, 1x Line-in, 1x MIC in, 1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet, 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x VGA Port, 2x PS2, and 4x USB 2.0 Type-A. Front connectivity options include 1x Headphone, 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A and 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A.