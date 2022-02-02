Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip with 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors, 13.3-inch Display launched in India

Asus today launched the ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) laptop in India. It is an ultralight, 1.3 kilogram high-end business-class laptop that is 360° convertible in form.

The Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) will be available from 2nd February 2022 in India through Asus’s Authorised Commercial PC Partners.

Specifications

The laptop features a 13.3-inch full-HD IPS LED display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. Further, there is 400nits of peak brightness, an anti-glare coating and TUV Rheinland certification for ultralow blue-light emissions.

The laptop has a 360° flippable hinge, enabling it to be used in different ways including both tent and tablet modes. It crafted with US Military-grade certification as well. Both the top and bottom cover are cut from pure aluminium. The area around the keyboard area is formed using magnesium-aluminium alloy.

The ExpertBook B5 Flip is powered by the latest 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 or Core i7-1165G7 processors. The chipset is paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The laptop also has up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

It also features support for up to two ultra-fast SSDs. This provides up to dual 2 TB capacity and extreme-speed data reads and writes. These drives also support RAID technology for improved data reliability or faster operation.

The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home or Pro editions. On the battery front, there is a 66Whr battery. The company claims to offer up to 12 hours of battery life.

In addition, the new ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) laptop is also loaded with full-size I/O ports Thunderbolt 4 with support for the next-level USB4 interface, 40 Gbps data transfer speeds, support for triple 4K display output and fast charging, plus full-size USB Type-A and an HDMI outputs. It is also equipped with wired Gigabit network connectivity with a unique MAC address for easy device management.

Further, it is also packed with a built-in fingerprint sensor and a TPM 2.0 chip to protect personal privacy and business data. The laptop measures 309 x 210.6 x 16.9 mm and weighs around 1.30 kilograms.