Asus Chromebook Flip CX5 unveiled; TUF, ROG series laptops refreshed with latest hardware

Asus has announced a bunch of new laptops at CES 2022 with updated Intel and AMD hardware. It has refreshed its existing TUF and ROG series of laptops and has also announced a new Chromebook Flip CX5 that comes with high-end internals including 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU.

Asus hasn’t revealed pricing or availability details for any of the laptops. However, the new and refreshed models include TUF Gaming F15 and F17, TUF Dash F15, TUF Gaming A15 and A17, Chromebook Flip CX5, Asus ROG Strix SCAR, Strix G15, Strix G17, ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, ROG Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G15, and the Zephyrus M16.

Asus Chromebook Flip CX5 Specifications

The Chromebook Flip CX5 sports a 16-inch Full-HD display with touchscreen support and 16:10 aspect ratio, 87 percent screen-to-body ratio. There’s a 360-degree ErgoLift hinge that converts the device in to a tablet. It is powered by the latest 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor with vPro and gets up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1 x HDMI 2.0 port, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card slot. Asus says that the Chromebook also has a MIL-STD 810H tested chassis and also features a Full HD webcam with a privacy shutter that covers the sensor when its not in use. Additionally, you also get Harman Kardon-certified four speaker system.

Asus TUF Gaming F15/F17, A15/A17 Specifications

The 2022 ASUS TUF Gaming F15 and F17 lead this year’s lineup with the 12th Generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU with a 140-watt max TGP. The 2022 ASUS TUF Gaming’s A15 and A17 come equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor.

New for 2022, all TUF Gaming laptops feature a hardware MUX switch. Many modern gaming laptops route their GPU’s frames through the CPU’s integrated graphics before reaching the display, which offers better battery life but prevents the GPU from giving its absolute best performance. The latest TUF Gaming laptops allow gamers to switch to a direct GPU mode (via Armoury Crate software), reducing latency and boosting performance by 5-10% on average.

Further, as part of the cooling system, the Arc Flow Fans feature an 84 blade design, with individual blades varying in thickness. By adjusting the thickness down to just 0.1 mm at the end of the blade, turbulence is reduced while improving overall airflow. Despite being quieter than last year’s design, these fans provide up to 13% more airflow than their predecessor. All 2022 TUF laptops are equipped with high refresh rate display options, including FHD 300 Hz for the fastest competitive shooters or QHD 165 Hz for more immersive experiences.

Asus TUF Dash F15 Specifications

Featuring the 12th Generation Intel Core i7-12650H processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU with a MUX switch, this machine is capable of high-end gaming. New DDR5 memory running at 4800 MHz can breeze through even the most intense multitasking, and dual PCIe Gen 4×4-capable SSD slots ensure that gamers will have more than enough high-speed storage while on the go.

The laptop sports up to a QHD 165 Hz panel with 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space. With Thunderbolt 4 support, adding an external dock or high-speed storage drive is simple. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 1 x DC-in jack, 1 x RJ45, 1 × HDMI 2.0b, 1 x Thunderbolt M 4, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort M 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 x Audio combo pack, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A and 1x Kensington lock. You also have two speakers that are Hi-res certified and have Two-way AI noise cancellation.

Asus ROG Strix SCAR Specifications

The ROG Strix SCAR will be available in 15-inch and 17-inch models where the 15-inch model will offer customers a choice of three IPS displays — Quad-HD resolution at 120Hz and 165Hz refresh rate and full-HD at 300Hz refresh rate. The 17-inch model on the other hand will offer either Quad-HD at 240Hz refresh rate or full-HD at 360Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the ROG Strix SCAR comes with up to 12th-Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processors. The gaming laptop comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU, PCIe 4.0 storage, and DDR5 memory for a faster and efficient experience.

Asus ROG Strix G15, Strix G17 Specifications

The Strix G15 sports a full-HD display with 300Hz refresh rate or Quad-HD resolution at 165Hz refresh rate, while the ROG Strix G17 offers a full-HD display at 360Hz refresh rate or Quad-HD resolution with a 240Hz refresh rate. Asus Strix G15 and Strix G17 come equipped with AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPUs. These models are backed by 90Whr batteries and come with support for 100W charging over USB Type-C. You also get Wi-Fi 6E and 2.5G LAN for connectivity.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 Specifications

This gaming laptop is offered in two display options. One features a Quad-HD ROG Nebula HDR display with 512 mini-LED dimming zones, 165Hz refresh rate and VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification. The second display option sports a BOE Dual Spec panel, which offers switching between 4K resolution at 120Hz and full-HD resolution at 240Hz. Under the hood, Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 packs an AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX processor, along with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU at 150W.

The ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 also has a secondary display, which offers additional control support in games like Dying Light 2. The laptop also features Liquid Metal Conductonaut Extreme solution to reduce CPU temperatures by 15 degrees compared to regular thermal paste solutions.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G15, Zephyrus M16 Specifications

The refreshed lineup of ROG Zephyrus series includes the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 that sports the company’s ROG Nebula display, offering Quad-HD resolution at a 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, and 3ms response time. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 that is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 Series processor coupled with AMD Radeon RX 6000S series graphics. The laptop is equipped with 1TB of PCIe SSD storage and DDR5 RAM. The ROG Zephyrus G15 and M16 laptops that have been updated come with the latest hardware from AMD and Nvidia, along with DDR5 RAM and Wi-Fi 6E.