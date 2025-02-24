Asus Announces Pre-Order Offers on Asus Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16 in India

Asus India has announced pre-order offers on Asus Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16 in India. The newest Zenbook A14 UX3407QA with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X chipset and the Zenbook A14 UX3407RA with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor are touted to be the world’s lightest 14-inch Copilot+ PCs.

Pre-Order Offers on Asus Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16

The Vivobook 16 starts at Rs 65,990 while the Zenbook A14 starts at Rs 99,990 in India.

For those pre-order any variant of the Zenbook A14 (UX3407QA or UX3407RA), ASUS is offering branded earbuds, a 2-year additional warranty, and 3 years of local accidental damage protection, with total benefits worth Rs 15,998 available only at Rs.

On pre-ordering the Vivobook 16 X1607QA, the offer includes a 2-year warranty extension, 3 years of local accidental damage protection, and an ASUS Marshmallow Keyboard & Mouse set, with total benefits worth Rs 11,197 available at a price of Rs 1.

Customers can pre-order these laptops from ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS eShop, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital or Vijay Sales (24th Feb – 9th March), then generate coupon by visiting “https://www.asus.com/in/content/new-launch-qualcomm-asus-ai-laptops/” (24th Feb to 9th March), get the exclusive coupon code at your registered email ID & redeem the offer at asuspromo.in within 20 days post final purchase of the laptop.

Deliveries for the laptops will begin during the first week of March.

Asus Zenbook A14: Specifications

Weighing in at under 1 kg, the Zenbook A14 sets the new benchmark for ultraportable Copilot+ PCs. Its elegant, lightweight design is ideal for frequent travelers, allowing them to move without being weighed down by their tech. The chassis of the laptop is crafted entirely from the brand’s innovative Ceraluminum, a sumptuously tactile material that’s 30% lighter and three times stronger than anodized aluminum. This advanced material ensures durability and portability, making it ideal for everyday use.

The material has gone through multiple tests for durability. For scratch resistance, the material is tested by placing the laptop, along with keys and coins, inside a rotating drum. Shock resistance is tested by dropping the laptop from a 50cm height, and wear resistance is evaluated by rubbing the material 18,000 times in the same place to check the color doesn’t fade. This testing ensures that Zenbook A14 remains scratch-free, resilient to shocks, and maintains its pristine looks, providing users with a laptop that is both lightweight and durable.

The Asus Zenbook A14 boasts a 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1200) OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 600nits HDR peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1,000,000:1, VESA- certified DisplayHDR True Black 600, 1.07 billion colors, 70% less harmful blue light, TÜV Rheinland-certified, SGS Eye Care Display, and a 90% screen-to-body ratio.

It is powered by up to Snapdragon X Elite Chipset paired with up to 32GB LPDDR5x 8533 MHz RAM and up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. It has integrated Qualcomm Adreno graphics. With its 45 TOPS Qualcomm Hexagon NPU for AI tasks, Zenbook A14 offers advanced Copilot+ PC experiences, offering real-time insights, performance optimization, and enhanced responsiveness for multi-tasking and productivity.

For connectivity, there’s 2 x USB4 (supports DisplayPort + Power Delivery) ports, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1 x HDMI 2.1 TMDS, 1 x Audio Jack, up to Wi-Fi 7, and up to Bluetooth v5.4.

There’s an FHD AI IR webcam along with 2 built-in super-linear speakers with Smart amplifier technology and Dolby Atmos certification. It packs a 70Wh battery. Security is a top priority with smart privacy features, including Adaptive Lock and Adaptive Dimming to secure sensitive information when users step away from the laptop, and a Microsoft Pluton security chip for an additional layer of hardware protection. The Windows passkey feature offers an added layer of login security.