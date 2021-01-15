Asus announces new ExpertBook B1, B9 along with new CPUs and Education range laptops

Asus has announced a new range of ExpertBook B1, B9 laptops along with new Education range laptops and CPUs too.

Advertisement

Asus has unveiled a bunch of new laptops at the CES 2021 event and now some business notebooks and a new education range of laptops are joining the party as the company releases ExpertBook B9, Asus ExpertBook B1, Asus BR1100, Asus ExpertCenter D7, and Asus ExpertCenter D5 SFF.

The pricing and the availability of the laptops is yet to be unveiled. Asus also released a new range of ZenBook, ROG range of Laptops at the annual event. The ROG lineup included ROG Flow X13, ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE with dual screens, Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 with top of the line internals and much more.

Asus ExpertBook B1

Advertisement

Asus ExpertBook B1 features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display and is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors paired with up to Intel Iris Xe graphics along with an option to opt for NVIDIA graphics as well. It is paired with up to 2TB HDD and 1TB SSD, and up to 8GB RAM. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Pro.

Peripheral connectivity includes three USB Type-A, one Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 1.4, VGA, mic/audio combo, RJ45 ethernet, DC-in, and microSD card reader. This laptop also comes with a ErgoLift hinge, and comes with a spill-resistant and backlit keyboard as well.

The ExpertBook B1 also has a 720p webcam with a privacy shutter. It is backed by a 43Whr battery on board, and the laptop weighs 1.45 kilograms. It is US MIL-STD 810H military-grade certified and comes in a Star Black colour option.

Asus ExpertBook B9

The Asus ExpertBook B9 sports a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display. For the internals, the machine is powered by the Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics and offers up to 32GB RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage.

The new ExpertBook B9 is built on the Intel vPro platform and features a two-way AI noise-cancelling technology which will provide enhanced clarity while video conferencing. There's an ErgoLift hinge that offers comfort while typing. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Pro and is backed by a 66Whr battery that claims to offer 13 hours of usage and 20 hours of video playback.

Connectivity Ports include Thunderbolt 4, RJ45, HDMI, USB Type-A, Kensignton lock slot, and headphone/mic combo. Additional features include military grade certification, quad microphones, Alexa support, 720p HD IR camera with privacy shutter and Face Unlock. And the laptop weighs just 0.88kg.

Asus BR1100C, Asus BR1100F Specifications

These are the two new laptops included under the education range and are built keeping children in mind. They have a durable form factor and several other children-friendly features.

The two laptops are powered by up to Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor paired with Intel UHD graphics. Both the laptops feature a 11.6-inch HD (1,366x768 pixels) LCD display and offer up to 128GB of eMMC storage. There's an optional SSD slot offered that allows expanding storage up to 1TB. The Asus BR1100C weighs 1.26 kilograms and the Asus BR1100F weighs 1.35k kilograms. The latter also supports a stylus and has a 360-degree hinge.

The Asus BR1100C and the Asus BR1100F laptops have a modular form factor so they can be easily repaired. They come with a rubber bumper and are military grade certified. The webcam on the front also has a privacy shield. There is also a dedicated microphone mute key on the keyboard for ease of use during online classes.

For connectivity, Both the laptops support Wi-Fi 6 and 4G LTE, and offer up to 10 hours of battery life as there's a 42Whr battery on board. The two devices run on Windows 10 Pro and come with antibacterial coating.

Asus ExpertCenter D7 SFF, Asus ExpertCenter D5 SFF Specifications

Asus also introduced two new CPUs including the ExpertCenter D7 SFF and D5 SFF. The two CPUs offer a range of professional-grade NVIDIA GeForce and Quadro graphics options, with up to 128 GB memory.

The two CPUs are MIL-STD-810G US certified. While the ExpertCenter D5 SFF integrates an Intel H410 chipset, the ExpertCenter D7 SFF integrates an Intel B460 chipset. The two differ in port options, processor upgrade choices, and RAM choices.

They have an ultracompact, 9-liter form-factor and are built in a way wherein the hard drives or optical drives can be easily pulled out without using any tools. This saves time and effort, making component upgrades and routine servicing easy.