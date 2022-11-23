Asus AIO A3 series desktops launched in India: Who is it for?

Asus has announced the All-in-One (AIO) ASUS A3 Series desktops (A3402 and A3202) in India. Powered by 12th Generation Intel Core processors and Intel and up to Iris Xe graphics, the A3 series can be utilised as an immersive external display for laptops, consoles, or other supporting devices with the integrated HDMI-in port or even as another external display.

Asus AIO A3 Series Price, Specifications

The ASUS AIO A3 series – A3202 and A3402 are available for Indian users at the ASUS e-shop & ASUS Exclusive Stores, starting from Rs 54,990 (A3202) & Rs 65,990 (A3402) onwards. AIO A3202 will also be available on e-commerce platforms, Flipkart & Amazon.

Asus AIO A3402 desktop

The All-in-One ASUS A3402 desktop comes with a 23.8-inch widescreen NanoEdge 100% SRGB Display. Available, also, in the touch screen option, the machine comes with Exclusive ASUS Splendid and Tru2Life technologies for immersive viewing experiences.

The A3402 features Exclusive ASUS SonicMaster Premium technology which combines powerful audio hardware and software to deliver crisper sound with Dolby Atmos support. The two integrated high-quality stereo speakers feature 2.7x audio chambers than the previous generation and the new advanced bass-reflex design.

The AIO is available with up to Intel’s i5 12th Gen CPU and supports RAM upgrades of up to 32GB through two SODIMM slots. The AIO comes with up to 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD and an additional slot for a standard 2.5″ SSD /HDD.

The A3402 AIO desktop can be really useful for you if you are a student whose into designing, audio mixing, taking notes online, and more. The desktop has enough power to run photo editing softwares and for some casual gaming as well. Moreover, the wide display when paired with touch screen can be really productive for users.

However, as the AIO desktop is a bit on the pricier side, you can look for other options as well in the market which would compromise on power, but would be more budget friendly.

Asus AIO A2402 desktop

The ASUS A3202 features a 21.45-inch widescreen display with an 88% screen-to-body ratio with 100% sRGB colour gamut coverage. It comes equipped with Exclusive ASUS Splendid and Tru2Life technologies as well. The wide-view technology offers up to 178 degrees viewing angle with Full HD resolution and anti-glare display.

The A3202 AIO is available in Intel’s i5 and i3 12th Gen processors and the configurations include up to 8GB DDR4 RAM (upgradable up to 32GB), 512GB M.2 NVME SSD, and an additional 2.5inch storage slot.

Similar to the A3402, this model also features Exclusive ASUS SonicMaster Premium technology with Dolby Atmos support, two integrated high-quality stereo speakers that feature 2.7x larger audio chambers, and the new advanced bass-reflex design.The AIO also takes care of both wireless and wired connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) that’s up to 3X faster, and an integrated RJ-45 jack.

The major difference between A2402 and A3402 is the size of the display. If you are someone who doesn’t need such a large display but want a similar set of features as the A3402 at a cheaper price tag, the A2402 is suitable for you.