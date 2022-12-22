Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade: Things we know

Assassins Creed has made a name for itself in the gaming community and has been ever-loved game by the fans. While it has already gained popularity in the PC and Console world, Ubisoft, the developer behind famous games like Watch Dogs, is looking to expand the Assassin’s Creed title to the smartphone space with a new game called Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming instalment in the Assassin’s Creed lineup:

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade: What is it?

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade is a new game in the series set in Ancient China. Unveiled by Ubisoft back in September of this year, it features the “classic” Assassin’s Creed gameplay and takes place in an open world. However, it is a mobile game and not a console or PC one.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade: Gameplay

While Ubisoft only revealed a small amount of detail during the announcement of the game, we know that Codename Jade has been built to play like a traditional Assassins Creed game, but only with touch controls. Where Ubisoft wants to keep the gameplay a secret till the launch, it has failed to do so.

Read More: Fortnite maker Epic Games to pay a fine of $520 million fine for 2 cases

A leak that appeared on Reddit recently, shows us the gameplay of Codename Jade but in low quality. Furthermore, the gameplay seems to be captured on an iPhone. The game is set in Ancient China, 215 BCE. With touch controls and graphics that are shown in the video, Assassin’s Creed fans seem to be up for a treat.

The RPG Action-Adventure Codename Jade from Ubisoft is likely to release in 2023. As the project has been in development for over 3 years, we can expect the release to take place as soon as next year. While Ubisoft hasn’t confirmed any release date, timeframe for launch or on what platforms it will be available, we can expect the game to be made available on both iOS and Android.