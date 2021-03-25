Advertisement

Arrow launches new “A” Wireless In-Ear Neckband Headset Series

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 25, 2021 3:24 pm

Latest News

The new neckband series comes with 90mAh battery ensuring a playtime of 6 hours and have a charging time of 1.5 hours.
Advertisement

Arrow has launched its new wireless in-ear neckband headset series- “A” in India. The newly launched neckband series start at a price point of Rs 1,249 and can be purchased in the following colour combination – Black Silver, Black Gold, Black, Black Red, Black Grey from all the leading outlets across India.

 

“A” series wireless neckbands have 6 different models – A21, A22, A23, A24, A25 and A26 in its range which come in different colour combinations for users to choose from.

Advertisement

 

The newly launched “A” Series comes packed with 90hours of backup and standby Time. Owing to their shape and unique design, the neck bands are extremely light-weight and sleek in design while sitting comfortably in your ears.

 

Arrow “A” series wireless neckbands are lightweight and easy to operate, allowing you to connect your dual devices with its advanced Bluetooth Version 5.0 and Dual Pairing feature. They can be paired easily with any smartphone and other devices with Bluetooth connectivity with a working distance of 32 feet (10 meters).

 

The new neckband series comes with 90mAh battery ensuring a playtime of 6 hours and have a charging time of 1.5 hours.

 

Equipped with Multi-Functional and Volume/Track Control Buttons, the neckband series offers rich bass HD stereo sound. They come with passive noise cancellation and also boasts of an in-built microphone and also supports Voice Assistant features.

Arrow MX wired earphones launched in India at a starting price of Rs 149

Arrow launches BX90 Pro wireless in-ear neckband headset at Rs 1299

Latest News from Arrow

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Skullcandy Launches Indy ANC true wireless earbud at Rs 10,999

Amazfit T-Rex Pro rugged smartwatch launched in India

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies