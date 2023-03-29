Apple Music Classical launched: What is it, pricing and more

Apple has launched a new service for music lovers, dubbed as Apple Music Classical. The company defines the app as the “standalone music streaming app designed to deliver the listening experience classical music lovers deserve”. The service consists of over 5 million tracks to listen to.

What is Apple Music Classical: Features

With a collection of over 5 million tracks, Apple Music Classical is an app with the world’s largest classical music catalog, covering a wide spectrum. For beginners, the hand-picked Editor’s Choice curation could be the go-to section. And for those more familiar with a particular work, the app has a list of popular recordings. The new audio streaming service from Apple also features thousands of exclusive albums, including recordings by world-famous orchestras.

Apple Music Classical has redesigned search to deliver exactly what users are looking for using all combinations of keywords, from composer and work, to opus number, conductor, artist, or instrument, and even a work’s nickname. After you have searched for a work, it reveals all its recordings, plus an Editor’s Choice performance. And searching for a composer displays all available works.

Users can also create a personal library which lets listeners add more than just albums, tracks, playlists, and artists, as it also supports uniquely classical categories such as works, composers, and recordings. The service also features lossless audio of up to 24 bit/192 kHz throughout the service. Users can listen to tracks in Hi-Res Lossless mode or Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos.

Apple Music Classical’s Spatial Audio catalog adds new albums every week as popular recordings are remastered and contemporary performances are captured in Spatial Audio. The editors have also created over 700 playlists to guide listeners through 800 years of music, and more will be added. Plus, every week, “Apple Music Classical’s hand-picked Hidden Gems highlight a selection of lesser-known works, while Composer Undiscovered playlists bring a new perspective to famous names”, says Apple.

Apple Music Classical: Availability, Price

Apple Music Classical is already available for download on the App Store everywhere Apple Music is offered, excluding China, Japan, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Türkiye. Existing Apple Music subscribers can immediately enjoy the new service at no additional cost.

The new streaming service is available for all iPhone models running iOS 15.4 or later. The company also confirmed that Apple Music Classical for Android is coming soon. To listen to music on the new classical music service, users must have an internet connection.