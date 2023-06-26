Apple Watch Ultra (2nd Gen), 30-inch iMac, refreshed iPad Air, and more in works: Report

Apple unveiled the first generation Watch Ultra last year which is the company’s most rugged smartwatch till date. Now, the brand seems to be working on the Apple Watch Ultra (2nd Gen), alongside an iMac that could be more than 30-inch in size, new iPad Pro, iPad Air and more.

The report comes from Mark Gurman where he reveals in the latest edition of his weekly newsletter Power On that Apple would release three new wearables this fall alongside the iPhone 15 models. Out of these three, two will be Apple Watch Series 9 models codenamed N207 and N208 while the third would be an updated version of the Apple Watch Ultra with codename N210. This should presumably be the Apple Watch Ultra (2nd Gen). These watches are expected to debut in September of this year.

New iMacs (codenamed J433 and J434) with 24-inch screens are also in the pipeline. Apple is also reportedly working on a brand new iMac model with a screen size of more than 30 inches. Next, a new 13-inch MacBook Pro (codenamed J504) that could be powered by the M3 chip may also debut later this year. The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models (codenamed J514 and J516) with M3 Pro and ‌M3‌ Max chips are also said to be in works.

Read More: Apple is planning to launch Apple Card in India in partnership with HDFC Bank: Report

New MacBook Air versions codenamed J613 and J615 are also said to be in development. According to Gurman, iPad Pro will also get a refresh this year. iPad Pro models with OLED panels (codenamed J717 and J720) and an updated iPad Air (codenamed J507) that will be more powerful than the current M1-powered model will also go official soon.

Further, some other products that are in early development include AirPods Pro (3rd Gen), new smart home hardware such as smart displays, as well as an Apple TV set-top box with “improved specifications”. Lastly, Gurman says that the next iteration of the headsets “probably won’t begin arriving until 2025”.