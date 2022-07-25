Apple Watch Pro to have a rugged build and a fresh look: Report

Apple should be hosting a new event this September where it will be unveiling the iPhone 14 series and a bunch of other hardware including the Apple Watch Series 8. However, new leaks suggest of a Pro model of the Apple Watch as well, when launched, should become the most top-end Apple Watch till date. The reports also suggest that it will have a rugged build and a fresh look compared to other Apple Watch series variants.

The latest report comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman as per whom, the new high-end Apple “Pro” watch will not only sport a larger display, but will also have longer battery life where it may last multiple days on one charge via the new low-power mode, and a body-temperature sensor as well.

Apart from that, Gurman says that it will be bigger than the standard Apple Watch. He says it would be big enough that it might only appeal to a subset of customers and may not be for everyone. The screen will be about 7% larger, and the device will have a fresh look. This would be the first time Apple will be refreshing the design since the Appel watch reveal back in 2018.

”It will be an evolution of the current rectangular shape, and not circular”, confirms Gurman. It also won’t have those rumored flat sides and to make it extra rugged, the watch will have a more durable formulation of titanium.

Apart from this, previous reports suggest that Apple is also planning to bring new high-end MacBook Pros with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips as early as the end of 2022, though the release date may extend to early 2023. These new 14-inch and 16-inch models, codenamed J414 and J416, won’t be entirely new products apart from them having more powerful chips.