Apple TV+ to Introduce Ads on The Streaming Platform: Report

Apple TV+ currently retains the title of being the only ad-free streaming service but that could soon change, as a report online states that the platform is planning to introduce ads. It’s unclear how and when Apple TV+ would introduce Ads, but the platform is exploring its options in the space.

The report comes from The Telegraph, which says that Apple has held talks with the UK’s TV ratings body suggesting the “tech giant is planning to introduce adverts on its streaming service.” The publication has learned that Apple executives have met with Barb in the recent weeks to discuss potential options for tracking ads on Apple TV+.

Barb, which is jointly owned by broadcasters including the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Sky, compiles audience measurement and television ratings in the United Kingdom. Barb already tracks the time viewers spend on Apple TV+, providing customers with data on films and shows like Ted Lasso and Severance.

However, the ratings agency would need to implement additional data collection methods to capture advertising data, reads the report.

It won’t be the first time Apple will be showing ads on its streaming platform, because it did so during its Major League Soccer coverage last year where it showed ad spots.

A recent report from Bloomberg suggests that after spending more than $20 billion to produce original TV shows and movies, Apple is starting to refine its strategy in Hollywood and cut back its spending in the area. The reason behind it is the poor viewership stats for all its shows and movies.

“Its streaming service is attracting just 0.2% of TV viewing in the US. Apple TV+ generates less viewing in one month than Netflix does in one day,” read the Bloomberg report. It’s possible that Apple is working on introducing ads for the same reason, so it could increase its profits. In addition, this would also bring Apple TV+ in line with its competitors who already offer ad-supported plans for their respective streaming subscriptions.