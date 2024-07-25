Apple Maps Arrive on The Web: How To Access?

Apple announced the launch of its Maps service on the web, allowing users to access the navigation services from the company on their web browsers. While not a lot of browsers are supported at the moment, bringing Apple Maps over to the web will surely challenge Google Maps in a significant way.

Apple Maps on Web: Features

Apple made the announcement via a blog post, where it said that Apple Maps on the web are now “available in public beta, allowing users around the world to access Maps directly from their browser.” The new Maps on web carry almost the same amount of features that are accessible through the Maps app on Mac, iPhones, iPads, and more devices from the company.

“Now, users can get driving and walking directions; find great places and useful information including photos, hours, ratings, and reviews; take actions like ordering food directly from the Maps place card; and browse curated Guides to discover places to eat, shop, and explore in cities around the world,” said Apple.

The company added that additional features, including Look Around, will be available in the coming months. Not only that, but the company asserted that developers, including those using MapKit JS, can also link out to Maps on the web, so their users can get driving directions, see detailed place information, and more.

Apple Maps on Web: How to access?

Maps on the web is currently available in English, and is compatible with Safari and Chrome on Mac and iPad, as well as Chrome and Edge on Windows PCs. One can access the service by heading over to beta.maps.apple.com. In addition, support for additional languages, browsers, and platforms will be expanded over time, according to the brand.