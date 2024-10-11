Apple TV+ on Android is Coming But Not in the Way You Expected

Apple TV+ is Apple’s Proprietary streaming service but Apple does allow Android TV users to stream content via the Apple TV+ app. While it doesn’t offer an Android app on mobile, soon, you will be able to stream content via Apple TV+ on Android through the Amazon Prime video app, specifically in the US for now.

As announced by Amazon, Apple TV+ will be available via Prime Video in the US as an add-on subscription for $9.99 (approx Rs 838) per month. Prime members who subscribe to Apple TV+ via Prime Video will have access to the full catalog of the streaming service including Severance, Slow Horses, The Morning Show, Presumed Innocent, Shrinking, Hijack, Loot, Palm Royale, as well as global hit films such as Wolfs, The Instigators and more, plus Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball sporting events.

Once it becomes available later this month, Prime members will be able to subscribe to Apple TV+ with no extra apps to download beyond Prime Video, and no cable required. The subscription can be canceled at any time. In other words, you’ll be able to access Apple TV+ on Android via the Prime Video app. While users were expecting an Apple TV+ app built for Android to watch content from the streaming platform, that doesn’t seem to be happening for now.

In India, Apple TV+ content will be soon accessible via Airtel’s Xstream Premium streaming service, as announced by Airtel back in August this year. This means Android users in India will be able to watch Apple TV+ content via Airtel. In addition to Apple TV+, Airtel will also provide exclusive Apple Music offers to its Wynk Premium users. Wynk Music is Airtel’s own music streaming service, and its users will now be transitioned to Apple Music, which will give them access to a wide range of global and Indian music, curated playlists, artist interviews, and Apple Music Radio.

Back in May this year, a report suggested that Apple was hiring for an engineer to help build a new TV and sports application for the Android operating system, suggesting potential launch of the Apple TV+ app on the platform. However, there has been no update on the development of the app since then.