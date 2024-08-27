Airtel XStream Premium Adds Apple TV+ and Apple Music Perks in India

Airtel has unveiled a partnership with Apple to provide exclusive Apple TV+ and Apple Music perks to its customers in India. Beginning later this year, Airtel Xstream users will enjoy access to Apple TV+ and Apple Music content through Airtel’s premium Wi-Fi and postpaid plans.

In addition to Apple TV+, Airtel will also provide exclusive Apple Music offers to its Wynk Premium users. Wynk Music is Airtel’s own music streaming service, and its users will now be transitioned to Apple Music, which will give them access to a wide range of global and Indian music, curated playlists, artist interviews, and Apple Music Radio.

Apple Music’s standout features include Apple Music Sing, time-synced lyrics, lossless audio, and immersive Spatial Audio. “We are thrilled that Airtel customers in India will soon be able to enjoy all of the incredible content on Apple TV+ and Apple Music,” said Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music and international content.

While Airtel and Apple didn’t reveal an exact date when users could access these services via XStream Premium, it’s been confirmed that it will happen sometime later this year. There’s also no word on the prices of the Airtel XStream plans that will support Apple TV+ and Apple Music.

Meanwhile, a report from earlier in May suggested that Apple was hiring for roles that involved developing an Android app for Apple TV+. Apple could be planning to gain more market share amongst the billions of Android users who do not have access to an Apple device but would still pay for an Apple TV+ subscription. This would result in a similar situation to Apple Music, whose app and subscription services are also available on Android.