Apple TV+ App For Android Could Be In The Works

While Apple doesn’t have a lot of its apps on its rival platform, a new one could soon get added to the list and it may be the Apple TV+ app. According to a new report, Apple is hiring for an engineer to help build a new TV and sports application for the Android operating system, suggesting potential launch of the Apple TV+ app on the platform.

The report comes from Bloomberg, as per whom the description of the job listing that was published recently, reads that the hired employee will lead the development of “fun new features” and “help build an application used by millions to watch and discover TV and sports.” While its not explicitly mentioned that its an Apple TV+ app for Android, the job description does highly suggest so.

This move highlights Apple will to gain more market share amongst the billions of Android users who do not have access to an Apple device but would still pay for an Apple TV+ subscription. This would result in a similar situation as Apple Music, whose app and subscription services are also available on Android.

Read More: How Apple Could Turn Its Delayed AI Rollout To Its Own Benefit

It’s rare to see Apple develop software for Google’s Android, which competes with its iOS platform. As of now, there are only four apps available from Apple on Play Store, including Move to iOS app, Apple Music, Apple Music Classical as well as Tracker Detect.

With Apple TV+’ arrival on Android, users would potentially be able to subscribe to the service and watch original content from the platform on their smartphones itself. We suspect Apple would offer this ability because it is telling applicants that they will “design and architect a sophisticated application.”

Apple already offers the TV+ app on Android TV. Earlier this year, Apple also launched standalone versions of Music, TV and device-management apps for Windows. This suggests that the brand is looking forward to expand its revenue streams by offering its services on other platforms, similar to what Google also does on iOS, where it offers almost its full suite of apps.