Apple to Launch MacBook Air M4, AI Integration Expected

Apple Inc. will launch the MacBook Air M4 this week, the company confirmed via social media on Monday. The new laptop, expected in 13-inch and 15-inch models, will succeed the MacBook Air M3, which debuted in March 2024. Industry speculation suggests the device may support Apple Intelligence, the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) suite.

CEO Teases Launch on Social Media

Apple CEO Tim Cook posted a teaser video on X, formerly Twitter, with the text, “There’s something in the AIR.” The message suggests the imminent release of the MacBook Air powered by Apple’s M4 chipset. The company will likely retain the current generation’s design while upgrading its processor.

Reports indicate that the upcoming models, internally codenamed J713 and J715, will continue to feature a Liquid Retina display. Apple may also introduce its nano-texture coating, currently available on MacBook Pro models, to the MacBook Air lineup. The device is also expected to replace its existing Thunderbolt 3 ports with Thunderbolt 4.

AI Support Could Dictate Hardware Upgrades

Apple’s AI capabilities could influence the specifications of the MacBook Air M4. The company requires at least 8GB of RAM for Apple Intelligence devices, suggesting that base configurations may receive memory upgrades.

The rumored chip refresh was first reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in October 2024. Gurman later provided details about the expected launch timeline. Apple is also preparing to introduce an M4-powered Mac Studio, internally codenamed J575, between March and June.

Mac Pro Refresh Uncertain

No confirmation has been made on whether Apple plans to refresh the Mac Pro with an M4 chip. Further announcements could follow the MacBook Air M4’s official debut.