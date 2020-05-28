Advertisement

Apple now lets Indian buyers to customise their iMac, MacBook - How it works

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 28, 2020 8:58 pm

Latest News

This is the first time when Apple is letting Indian decide which variant they want.
Apple fans in India will be pleased to know the company is now offering you iMac and MacBook devices with the option to customise the hardware. With this feature, specific buyers can order a MacBook with a particular size of RAM, storage and even graphics cards, depending on their needs and budget of course. The service is available through existing Apple Reseller outlets in India and consumers can decide on what kind of upgrade they need by looking at the option available on Apple website.

 

This option to customise is available for MacBook Air, Mac Mini, iMac and MacBook Pro as well. Calling the outlet will help you understand the price difference (bump) which will have to be paid by the customer. This is the latest initiative from Apple in the country which suggests the company is changing its outlook towards the buyers in the market.

Before this, people were mostly importing Apple accessories and parts in order to offset the high custom price they pay for products bought from India. More importantly, the company was only selling specific models with a limited set of hardware on offer. 

 

The build-to-order service has been demanded by Indians for many years and we're glad the company has finally heard their prayers. Reports suggest Apple will take more than a month's time to deliver the build-to-order devices for consumers in the country. 

 

This development is probably Apple's push to bring more device options for buyers in the country. All this could eventually make its way to the first premium Apple Store which is going to be set up in Mumbai by 2021. But with the uncertainty caused by COVID-19 in the region, it's anybody's guess whether Apple manages to fulfil its promised timeline.

 

Earlier this month, Apple started sales for iPhone SE 2020 in India, which is available for Rs 38,500 with bank discounts for certain buyers. This latest iPhone SE version comes with A13 Bionic chipset and single rear camera. 

