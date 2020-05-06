Advertisement

Apple schedules WWDC conference for June 22, will be virtual and free for the first time

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 06, 2020 11:39 am

Due to COVID-19, for the first time, conference will be held online and it will be available to all developers for free via the Apple Developer app and Apple Developer website.
Apple has announced that its 31st annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will take place on June 22. The company also announced the Swift Student Challenge, an opportunity for student developers to showcase their love of coding by creating their own Swift playground.

Due to COVID-19, for the first time, conference will be held online and it will be available to all developers for free via the Apple Developer app and Apple Developer website. Usually, WWDC is held at San Jose McEnery Convention Center and it costs US$ 1599 to attend the event.

For those who are not aware, WWDC is a developer conference where Apple generally announces its next major updates for its operating systems at WWDC, including macOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS. This year, iOS 14 is expected. Also, one could also expect upgrades for other operating systems from Apple like macOS 10.16, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14.

For Swift Student Challenge, now through 11:59 p.m. PDT on May 17, student developers from all over the world can submit to the Swift Student Challenge by creating an interactive scene in a Swift playground that can be experienced within three minutes. Winners will receive an exclusive WWDC20 jacket and pin set.

Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said: WWDC20 will be our biggest yet, bringing together our global developer community of more than 23 million in an unprecedented way for a week in June to learn about the future of Apple platforms. We can’t wait to meet online in June with the global developer community and share with them all of the new tools we’ve been working on to help them create even more incredible apps and services. We look forward to sharing more details about WWDC20 with everyone as we get closer to this exciting event.

Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, said: Students are an integral part of the Apple developer community, and last year WWDC saw attendance from more than 350 student developers spanning 37 different countries. As we look forward to WWDC20, although our gathering will be virtual this year, we want to recognize and celebrate the creative contributions of our young developers from around the world. We can’t wait to see this next generation of innovative thinkers turn their ideas into a reality through the Swift Student Challenge.

